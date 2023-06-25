My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13: Yamada and Akane are finally together

The release of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13 on June 24, 2023, marked the conclusion of season 1, leaving fans worldwide with a sense of closure and satisfaction. This 24-minute episode exceeded expectations, staying true to the essence of the manga while delivering heartwarming moments as Yamada and Akane became a couple.

The episode took viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, from Tsubaki's heartbreak to Akane's courageous actions fueled by alcohol. Fans witnessed Yamada's character development and were flattered by his infectious, toothy grin. These captivating story elements, combined with the expert craftsmanship of Madhouse Studios, contributed to making the series one of the best rom-com of the year.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13: Yamada is head over heels in love with Akane

Yamada and Akane from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13. (Image via Sportskeeda)

In episode 13 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, viewers were taken on an emotional journey filled with heartbreak, courage, and the blossoming of a new tender love that fans have been anticipating for a long time.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13 opened with a heartbreaking moment as Tsubaki, with tears in her eyes, confessed her feelings to Yamada even after knowing that she would get rejected. She mustered immense courage and poured her heart out, expressing everything she liked about him in great detail.

Yamada and Tsubaki from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13. (Image via Madhouse)

Yamada was taken by surprise, and he acknowledged Tsubaki's feelings with great respect and gratitude but couldn't reciprocate them as he had his heart set on someone else. He gently turned her down but also thanked her for any emotions she invested in him.

Tsubaki was unable to see his expression without her glasses, but she noticed a drawing in Yamada's hand that looked like Akane's character in FOS. It was at that moment that she realized Yamada's heart belonged to Akane, a fact that Yamada also confirmed when Tsubaki asked.

chelsea 🌌 @seacchels LET'S NOT FORGET TSUBAKI FOR BRAVELY CONFESSING AND FACED REJECTION. 🫶🏻 (i could never lol) LET'S NOT FORGET TSUBAKI FOR BRAVELY CONFESSING AND FACED REJECTION. 🫶🏻 (i could never lol) https://t.co/li4Eubhbrx

Tsubaki remained strong despite being devastated by the situation. She said her goodbyes, but on her way back, she accidentally bumped into a vending machine, which worried Yamada, so he offered to take her home, but Tsubaki declined, claiming she wasn't that weak and that she could recover from her sadness on her own.

Later in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13, the guild members gathered at a traditional restaurant for dinner, where they planned to eat Kalbi. Yamada wasn't there when Akane arrived, and Eita told her he would come a bit later. Amid the fun and chatter, Eita mentioned that the new guild member, Tsubaki, hadn't been able to attend the meeting, leading Runa to express relief at her absence.

avary 🤍 @kyoruyeye DRUNK AKANE IS SO FUNNY PLSSSS SHES SO CHAOTIC AND REAL FOR BEING A CLINGY DRUNK DRUNK AKANE IS SO FUNNY PLSSSS SHES SO CHAOTIC AND REAL FOR BEING A CLINGY DRUNK https://t.co/CJCzymjhy6

During the meal, Akane noticed Mr. Kamota's popularity and the respect he commanded among every guest present in the restaurant. After a while, the other guests sent their private cabin with different types of food and a bottle of premium sake.

In a fit of excitement, Akane drank most of the sake and ended up getting drunk. When Yamada finally arrived, he found a completely intoxicated Akane behaving like an overhyped person, causing Runa to get annoyed. Yamada took on the responsibility of escorting Akane back home.

Heart @heartbuzz2d EPISODE 13 AKITO AND AKANE CONFESSION SCENE IS HERE! and it takes 4 whole minutes of them, & normal accts can only upload up to 2min only here in twt app... EPISODE 13 AKITO AND AKANE CONFESSION SCENE IS HERE! and it takes 4 whole minutes of them, & normal accts can only upload up to 2min only here in twt app... 😭😭😭 https://t.co/SsFmr1HEvQ

Along the way, he got her some cold water while she dozed off on a bench. The cold water helped her sober up slightly, and then she noticed how Yamada took great care of her, holding her hand protectively and lovingly.

Upon reaching her apartment door, Yamada bid her goodbye, but at that moment, Akane mustered the courage to ask if Yamada liked her. To everyone's surprise, Yamada responded with a warm, toothy grin, affirming his feelings for her.

chelsea 🌌 @seacchels

One of the best "she fell first, he fell harder" type of shoujo. My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is getting the hype it deserves and I'm here for it. It's by far one of the best shoujos I ever watched/read. I love how nothing was forced and they had their own pace.One of the best "she fell first, he fell harder" type of shoujo. My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is getting the hype it deserves and I'm here for it. It's by far one of the best shoujos I ever watched/read. I love how nothing was forced and they had their own pace. One of the best "she fell first, he fell harder" type of shoujo. 💗💗💗 https://t.co/tNfSiLot1f

Akane was surprised by the sudden turn of events and asked if she could call him in the morning, to which Yamada promised to call her and confess his feelings until she believed him. In that beautiful moment, they embraced each other in a tight hug, ready to embark on a new chapter of their relationship.

At the end of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13, Yamada called Akane in the morning, and with a time skip, everyone saw them together as a loving couple, happy with each other. Momo even stated that Yamada is utterly head over heels for Akane, which is completely contrary to what Akane believed.

