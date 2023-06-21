My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Japan. Following its airing in Japan, international fans can enjoy the episode through Crunchyroll's streaming service. As the final episode of the season, it holds a lot of significance for fans.

With the season's comfort anime coming to an end, fans have developed high expectations for this concluding episode. They have been captivated by the heartwarming story and lovable characters throughout the series, making it one of the best romantic comedies of the season. Now, as the last episode approaches, fans eagerly anticipate a heartfelt love confession that will provide a satisfying conclusion to the season.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13: Yamada will express his true feelings for Akane as the season concludes

Broadcasting detail and where to watch

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 13 will be broadcast on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 12.30 am JST. These networks include Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

After that, the anime will be available worldwide via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on the viewer's geographic location and time zone.

Given below in the list details Crunchyroll's release information of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 for different time zones:

Korean Standard Time: 2 am on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 6 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Philippines Time: 1 am on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 4 am on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Pakistan Standard Time: 10 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Bangladesh Standard Time: 11 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023

South Africa Standard Time: 7 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Nepal Time: 10.45 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023

What happened in the previous episode of the anime?

Akane from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

In My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 12, fans witnessed Akane bravely opening up about her feelings and thoughts to Eita, with Momo's support. She confessed that during the difficult times after her breakup, Eita aka Rurihime and Momo had been there for her. Eita reassured Akane that Yamada is a sincere and good person, encouraging her to confess her feelings to him.

Filled with determination, Akane rushed to Yamada's place but found it challenging to express her true emotions. Instead, they walked together to the station. During their walk, Akane became lost in her thoughts, unaware of an approaching car at the signal.

Yamada was quick to notice the danger and pulled her back, he kept his hold on her hand tightly to ensure her safety throughout their walk to the station. He then asked Akane if she would like to talk to him over the phone after his classes, which delighted her.

Later in episode 12 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Yamada found himself caught in the rain with Tsubaki, and he had only one umbrella that he could share with one of his two mates. Encouraged by the second friend, Tsubaki hesitantly took the opportunity to walk with Yamada under the umbrella.

As they made their way to the station, Tsubaki noticed Yamada's usual distant gaze, but his attention suddenly shifted when he saw someone who slightly resembled Akane. Tsubaki asked if he knew the girl, and Yamada denied knowing her.

In a rush to return home, Yamada asked Tsubaki to keep the umbrella and ran ahead. Although Tsubaki was taken by surprise and felt confused and dissatisfied with his decision, she followed him. She ended up falling and breaking her glasses, making her vision blur. Yamada quickly returned to help her, and at that moment, Tsubaki could no longer contain her feelings and confessed her love for him, taking aback Yamada.

Meanwhile, fans witnessed Akane eagerly awaiting the phone call Yamada had promised, but it never came. Instead, she received an apology through a text message. The following day, as Yamada went to tutor Runa, Eita sneaked into the room to inquire about the situation between Yamada and Akane.

When Eita asked if Yamada had received any love confession, Yamada mistakenly believed he was referring to Tsubaki. This confusion led Eita to rethink his initially believe. Towards the end of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 12, Yamada was seen waiting outside the convenience store where Akane worked part-time. He appeared distressed and filled with sadness.

Yamada opened up to Akane, sharing his struggles with understanding others and how he felt like a nobody. Akane sat before him, attentively listening to his words. She then reassured him, expressing her belief that he is a wonderful person while drawing a FOS character on his hand.

What to expect in the upcoming episode? (speculative)

Yamada from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

In the final episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, fans can expect a heartwarming conclusion to the season. This rom-com series is better known for its wholesomeness that quickly made it a comfort anime and has garnered immense popularity throughout its run.

In the forthcoming episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Yamada would most likely express his emotions to Akane and she will do the same, leading to the most awaited confession of love that may come in a surprising and spontaneous manner.

Fans can anticipate the development of Yamada and Akane's relationship as their love blossoms, creating a heartwarming and exciting finale that will make fans' hearts flutter for sure.

