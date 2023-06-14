My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 12: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Japan, and subsequently, it will be streamed to the global audience via Crunchyroll's streaming service. The anime is nearing its conclusion with only two episodes left to be broadcasted. Thus, it is a very crucial moment, and fans cannot afford to miss out on any bit.

Since the release of episode 11 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, fans have been eagerly waiting for episode 12. The story has reached its peak, and with the growing closeness between Yamada and Akane, it is evident that a romantic confession is near. Therefore, the upcoming episode is extremely crucial as it sets the stage for bringing Yamada and Akane together.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 12: Akane finally admits her love for Yamada

Broadcasting detail and where to watch

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave This was my favorite moment of the episode, an experienced and healed Akane helping Yamada heal and overcome his sense of guilt.



A beautiful conversation that shows how important Akane is in Yamada's life This was my favorite moment of the episode, an experienced and healed Akane helping Yamada heal and overcome his sense of guilt. A beautiful conversation that shows how important Akane is in Yamada's life https://t.co/tXkQVb9Wht

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 12 will be broadcast on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 12.30 am JST. These networks include Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

After that, the anime will be available worldwide via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on the viewer's geographic location and time zone.

Given below in the list details Crunchyroll's release information for different time zones:

Korean Standard Time: 2 am on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 6 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Philippines Time: 1 am on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 4 am on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Pakistan Standard Time: 10 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Bangladesh Standard Time: 11 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023

South Africa Standard Time: 7 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2023

Nepal Time: 10.45 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023

What happened previously

Yamada sleeping in Akane's place in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

In episode 11 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, fans saw Akane recovering after receiving the much-needed care from Yamada. The episode opened with a flashback scene from when Yamada stayed at Akane's place to make sure she was alright.

Later, in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 11, Momo visits Akane to deliver food items, and that is when she learns what actually happened, which made her question the relationship between Akane and Yamada. Momo asks if they are dating, but Akane clarifies that they are just friends.

Yume @YumeTokoyo

I wonder would Momo and Eita be a couple in the future🤔 Akane finally met the new guildee, Tsubaki. They actually got along quite well in game. Eita is so cool with how he took care of those guys bothering Momo and Akane. #YamadakuntoLv999noKoiwoSuru Ep 11 SpoilersI wonder would Momo and Eita be a couple in the future🤔 Akane finally met the new guildee, Tsubaki. They actually got along quite well in game. Eita is so cool with how he took care of those guys bothering Momo and Akane. #yamada999 #YamadakuntoLv999noKoiwoSuru Ep 11 SpoilersI wonder would Momo and Eita be a couple in the future🤔 Akane finally met the new guildee, Tsubaki. They actually got along quite well in game. Eita is so cool with how he took care of those guys bothering Momo and Akane. #yamada999 https://t.co/Gos0b1VrBc

Akane later receives a message from Runa, suggesting they hang out over the weekend which reminds her of Forest of Savior. She logs into the game, where she meets Tsubaki, the new guild member. They, along with Rurihime aka Eita, go on to play the game where they encounter a powerful monster.

Akane and Tsubaki being completely new to the challenge struggle to defeat the monster but continue their relentless attacks together. Although they fail to defeat it before time runs out, they both build a team spirit that does not go unnoticed by Rurihime who was sitting there looking at them fight the whole time.

s? @sf0ia Akane calling Yamada to ask him questions about a boss he has never fought and he still trying to help her and engaging in the conversation with her even tho he was doing other stuff... their love is so undeniable at this point Akane calling Yamada to ask him questions about a boss he has never fought and he still trying to help her and engaging in the conversation with her even tho he was doing other stuff... their love is so undeniable at this point https://t.co/QSXAIC4Rxc

After the failed attempt, Akane contacts Yamada for advice on the situation and discusses her experiences in the game. Akane also confesses to Yamada that she called because she wanted to hear his voice, and right after that, she ends the call. Tsubaki on the other hand, remembers Akane's kind nature and finds her easy to talk to which completely washes off what actually brought her into the game.

Towards the conclusion of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 11, Akane meets with Momo at a cafe, they start talking but it quickly gets interrupted by two unwanted guests, but Eita, who was working as a waiter at the cafe, intervenes and saves Akane and Momo.

Later, Akane thanks Eita and his personality impresses Momo. After Eita's shift gets over, Akane invites the former to join their conversation as she reveals she has something important to tell him.

What to expect from episode 12?

Jason Westhaver @njiska Akito Yamada may be the guy all the girls want, but Eita Sasaki is the real dreamboat. My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lvl 999, lets him shine as the match making rabbit he was always meant to be. Akito Yamada may be the guy all the girls want, but Eita Sasaki is the real dreamboat. My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lvl 999, lets him shine as the match making rabbit he was always meant to be. https://t.co/DFikPQnm58

In episode 12 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, fans can expect to witness Akane finally opening up about her feelings in front of Eita and Momo. Eita, who has a sense of what is going on, will be seen expressing his support for Yamada, emphasizing that he is a great guy. The encouragement from Eita will likely motivate Akane to take action regarding her newfound feelings for Yamada.

After Akane leaves, Momo will utilize the opportunity to approach Eita and ask about his relationship status. This conversation leads to the two of them introducing themselves and forging a new bond. This new dynamic will add a layer of excitement to the story.

The episode holds a lot of significance as it will be the second last episode of the season and it will put light on how Akane navigates her growing feelings for Yamada.

