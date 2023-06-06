My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 11: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 11 is scheduled to release in Japan on Saturday, June 11, 2023. After that, it will be streamed to the global audience via Crunchyroll's streaming service. As the series draws towards its conclusion, there will be only two episodes left before the season ends after episode 11. Thus, the plot is at a very crucial point, and not a single episode can be missed.

Episode 10 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 was a turning point in Yamada's and Akane's lives as they grew closer. The shift in Yamada's personality is clearly visible as he has become more gentle, caring, and comforting towards Akane. And after the heart-fluttering yet suspenseful ending of the previous episode, fans eagerly await the upcoming one and the big confession from Yamada.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 11: Akane will be seen interacting with Tsubaki while playing FOS with her for the first time

Broadcasting detail and where to watch

A beautiful conversation that shows how important Akane is in Yamada's life This was my favorite moment of the episode, an experienced and healed Akane helping Yamada heal and overcome his sense of guilt. A beautiful conversation that shows how important Akane is in Yamada's life https://t.co/tXkQVb9Wht

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 11 will be broadcast on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12.30 am JST. These networks include Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

After that, the anime will be available worldwide via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on the viewer's geographic location and time zone.

The following list details Crunchyroll's release information for different time zones:

Korean Standard Time: 2 am on Sunday, June 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 6 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Philippines Time: 1 am on Sunday, June 11, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 4 am on Sunday, June 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Pakistan Standard Time: 10 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Bangladesh Standard Time: 11 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023

South Africa Standard Time: 7 pm on Saturday, June 11, 2023

Nepal Time: 10.45 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023

What happened previously

Anime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 This isn't a dream, Yamada will always be there for youAnime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 This isn't a dream, Yamada will always be there for you 😇 Anime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 https://t.co/eXy3hYhJOn

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 10 was a very memorable episode for all the fans, as it not only depicted the growing comfort between Yamada and Akane but also revealed a newfound loving and caring side of Yamada while exploring his past.

When Akane fell unconscious in the parking lot due to her condition, Yamada swiftly carried her to her apartment. He diligently took care of her, and when he realized that her condition wasn't improving, he wrapped her up like a burrito and took her to the clinic. Throughout the night, Yamada remained by her side, even after bringing her back from the clinic. He eventually dozed off on the floor near her bed.

Yamada and Akane from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 ep 10. (Image via Sportskeeda)

After waking up, Akane realized that it was indeed Yamada she had seen before losing consciousness. The cool night breeze woke Yamada as she opened the balcony sliding door. He then closed the door to shield them from the cold. He tucked her back into bed, ensuring her comfort, and shared the details of what had transpired. Yamada's concern and immense help deeply moved Akane.

As the effects of her illness overwhelmed her, Akane became very emotional about it. Later, Akane and Yamada engaged in a heartfelt conversation. Akane talked about her past, which made Yamada think about his own. After a while, Akane experienced a cramp in her feet, which Yamada skillfully fixed by stretching her legs. This made Yamada sit on her bed.

avary 🤍 @kyoruyeye 🥺 🩷the way we never see him laugh, he’s so comfy in her presence i— YAMADA ACTUALLY LAUGHING AT AKANE IS SO CUTEEE🩷the way we never see him laugh, he’s so comfy in her presence i— YAMADA ACTUALLY LAUGHING AT AKANE IS SO CUTEEE 😭🥺💖💕🩷the way we never see him laugh, he’s so comfy in her presence i— https://t.co/mOKHrzVCPp

After fixing her cramp as he leaned forward to pick up the thermometer, Akane panicked and accidentally fell back onto the bed. Realizing her action, Yamada chuckled, understanding her thoughts. The following morning, as Yamada prepared to leave for school, Akane expressed her worry about him not getting any sleep.

Awkwardly, she assured him that she would keep him updated on her condition after, unknowingly, she held onto his jacket for a moment before quickly letting go upon realization. Meanwhile, the episode delved into Tsubaki's perspective, highlighting her connection with Yamada through a game and her growing affection for him. It also offered insights into Yamada's past through Tsubaki's narrative.

What to expect in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 11

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__

#山田999

It felt like this episode flew by so quick really was enjoying it and seeing more about Yamada and with the flashbacks when he was younger and why hes uncomfortable around women. I feel bad for Tsubaki a bit she’s gonna get unintentionally hurt Loving Yamada at Lv999 #10It felt like this episode flew by so quick really was enjoying it and seeing more about Yamada and with the flashbacks when he was younger and why hes uncomfortable around women. I feel bad for Tsubaki a bit she’s gonna get unintentionally hurt Loving Yamada at Lv999 #10#山田999It felt like this episode flew by so quick really was enjoying it and seeing more about Yamada and with the flashbacks when he was younger and why hes uncomfortable around women. I feel bad for Tsubaki a bit she’s gonna get unintentionally hurt https://t.co/AjnQVrv26g

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 11 will see the first interaction between Akane and Tsubaki within the game. This encounter will allow Tsubaki to discover Akane's true sweetness. The episode is also expected to add an intriguing element to the dynamics among the characters as Tsubaki starts playing in FOS as a new guild member.

Moreover, in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 11, Akane and Yamada will be shown exchanging text messages, undoubtedly causing the audience's hearts to flutter with the blossoming of their love.

The previous episode provided clear hints about Tsubaki's romantic feelings for Yamada, introducing a love triangle into the story. It will be captivating to witness how the plot unfolds in light of these developments.

