Undead Girl Murder Farce announces release date with an official trailer

It was recently announced that the much-awaited series Undead Girl Murder Farce is set to premiere on July 5, 2023. The official website of the anime also released a gripping trailer that further revealed the main visual and additional cast members. The mind-blowing animation and aesthetic of the trailer promise a one-of-a-kind anime experience.

The recently released trailer for Undead Girl Murder Farce not only presented a captivating glimpse into the series but also featured the opening and ending theme songs. Serving as a window into the world of Undead Girl Murder Farce, the trailer effectively delivered crucial information to fans, setting the stage for its highly anticipated release.

Undead Girl Murder Farce is all set to premiere on July 5 as a part of the Summer Anime Season lineup

The much-anticipated anime adaption of Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels is just around the corner. It will premiere on Fuji TV's +Ultra block on July 5 and will be part of the summer anime season lineup.

The newly released trailer showcases masterful animation and a striking visual aesthetic that promises to immerse viewers in a suspenseful and intriguing narrative. Accompanying the stunning visuals is the opening theme song, Crack-Crack-Crackle, performed by CLASS:y. This captivating track sets the tone for the series. Additionally, the ending theme song, Reversal, performed by Anna, perfectly complements the mysterious elements of the story.

Fans around the world will be able to watch the series on Crunchyroll. The platform will stream the series alongside the broadcast on Japanese television. In addition, an exciting combined program with the new Rurouni Kenshin anime is in the works, which will air on Fuji TV on July 1, 2023.

About the team

To bring this adaptation to life, a team of experienced professionals has been put together by Studio Lapin Track. The anime is sure to execute the gripping narrative of the novel accurately under the supervision of Kaguya-sama: Love is War's renowned director, Mamoru Hatakeyama.

Noboru Takagi is in charge of the series composition. Noriko Itou of Kakegurui is designing the characters based on Iwamoto05's original concepts. Naho Kozono, who previously worked on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, is the primary animation director and sub-character designer. Yuma Yamaguchi is the composer, while the sound director is Bungo Stray Dogs' Kazuhiro Wakabayashi.

The newly announced staff members are:

Art Directors: Teru Sekiguchi. Riku Sato

Compositing Director of Photography: Tomoyuki Shiokawa

Color Key Artist: Chiho Nakamura

3D Director: Tomohiko Kan

Editor: Rie Matsubara

The cast of the series includes:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Aya Rindo

Taku Yashiro as Tsugaru Shinuchi

Makoto Koichi as Shizuku Hasei

Sayumi Suzushiro as Annie Kerber

Shinichiro Miki as Sherlock Holmes

Masaki Aizawa as John H. Watson

Mamoru Miyano as Arsene Lupin

Hiro Shimono as Phantom

Wataru Yokojima as James Moriarty

Tomokazu Sugita as Aleister Crowley

Reina Kondo as Carmilla

Itaru Yamamoto as Victor

Sōma Saitō as Jack the Ripper

Maaya Uchida as Nora

Yumiri Hanamori as Vera

Saima Nakano as Kaya

About the anime

The official synopsis of the novel by Kodansha USA Publishing reads:

"The end of the 19th century—a vampire's wife is murdered, and the detective known as the 'cage user' is called in to solve the crime. But there's more to the detective and the curtained birdcage he carries...after all, when solving a case involving a monster, it might just take one to know one!"

Undead Girl Murder Farce transports viewers to a world where the lines between life and death blur and mysteries await at every turn. With its intricate storyline twists, intriguing characters, and emphasis on supernatural themes, the series seeks to create a thrilling and unforgettable viewing experience for its viewers.

