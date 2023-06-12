Will Chuuya reappear in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5? Explained

The wait for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is almost over, with the show set to air on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 11 p.m. JST. To note, the Sky Casino arc came to an end with the conclusion of the last season on March 29, 2023.

Two trailers were released in conjunction with the announcement of season 5, the second of which has garnered the attention of the community since it hints at how much of the manga would be incorporated in the future season. This has led the fans to question whether, Chuuya, one of the most beloved characters of the series, will return in season 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bungo Stray Dogs manga and anime.

Will we get to see Chuuya in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5?

To answer the question, yes Chuuya Nakahara will most definitely steal a scene in the upcoming season 5 of Bungo Stray Dogs. Now let us expand on when and how he might do so.

Season 4 ended with the episode SKYFALL, which animates chapter 77 from the manga. So, the next season will be picking up the manga from the Kamui Revelation Arc of Volume 19. The producers have left a huge indication that Chuuya will return for the final time in the new trailer for the upcoming fifth season.

The trailer shows a scene where Yukichi Fukuzawa rejects his friend Ōchi Fukuchi’s request of joining the military with him, a scene that appears in Chapter 105 of the Vampire Infection Outbreak Arc in the manga.

Manga readers are already aware of what is to come and are well familiar with chapter 101 which features Dazai bidding his last farewell to an undead Chuuya. Since the trailer has already confirmed that season 5 will animate at least up to chapter 105, as deduced from the Fukuzawa and Fukuchi scene, we can safely assume that chapter 101, and the bittersweet farewell scene of Dazai and Chuuya, will be included in the season.

Chapter 101 is a part of the Vampire Infection Outbreak Arc, and features Dazai and Fyodor finally escaping Meursault, but before they do, we are let in on Dazai's plan to kill Fyodor. He devises a plan to kill both Fyodor and Chuuya by changing the security codes to the facility, thus drowning the two of them when they enter the wrong codes. Fans have already started bracing themselves for what is arguably one of the most dramatic scenes in the manga.

For the fans wanting a recap, the previous four seasons of Bungo Stray Dogs are available for streaming on Netflix. Here is how the series is summarized on the official website of Crunchyroll:

"Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Nakajima Atsushi meets some strange men. One of them, Dazai Osamu, is a suicidal man attempting to drown himself in broad daylight. The other, bespectacled Kunikida Doppo, nervously stands by flipping through a notepad. Both are members of the "Armed Detective Agency" said to solve incidents that even the military and police won't touch. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission to eliminate a man-eating tiger that's been terrorizing the population..."

