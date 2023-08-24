Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 airs in Japan in October

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the series’ official website announced that Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 will debut on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11 in Japan later this year. The exact release date for the first episode is currently being reported as Friday, October 20, 2023. However, the exact release time has not been provided as of this article’s writing.

The news also confirmed that Kaito Ishikawa will play Qin Shi Huang, who made his anime debut at the end of the final episode of the second season’s second part. While Huang’s presence is minimal in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2, he’s set to be a central character in the presumably upcoming third season for the series.

While Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 initially debuted on Netflix in early July 2023, the second part of the series’ second season is yet to air on Japanese television. A similar case was seen with the first part of the series’ second season, which premiered on Netflix in late January 2023 and debuted on Japanese TV in mid-April of the same year.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 finally set to premiere on Japanese television

As mentioned above, no official release time for Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2’s debut on Japanese network television has been confirmed as of this article’s writing. However, fans can expect this information to be confirmed in the coming weeks, leading up to the series’ eventual premiere on Japanese network television.

The series' second part adds three cast members, those being Tetsu Inada as Hajun, Ryotaro Okiayu as Hades, and Daisuke Namikawa as Beelzebub. Masao Ookubo has returned to direct the second season of the series at Graphinica and Yumeta Company studios. Meanwhile, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will handle series composition alongside Yuka Yamada.

Masaki Sato is returning to design the characters for the series, with Yasuharu Takanashi composing the music for the series once again. Finally, Yasunori Ebina is once again handling the sound direction for the series. The first season debuted on Netflix exclusively worldwide in June 2021, but was met with mixed reviews mainly due to the animation quality. More specifically, fans were disappointed in the production for the highly anticipated Zeus versus Adam fight.

Authors Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrator Ajichika first launched their manga series in Coamix’s Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Fukui is more specifically credited for series composition, while Umemura is writing the story. A spinoff series entitled The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General launched in Comic Zenon in October 2019, ending after seven volumes in December 2022.

