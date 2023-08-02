Who is the strongest god in Record of Ragnarok? Explained

Record of Ragnarok is a manga series that has gained its fair share of praise as well as scrutiny from its fans. The re­alm of mythology has perpetually captivated readers with its divine beings possessing extraordinary powers. And in the time­less clash between gods and humans, Record of Ragnarok stands as a testament to this age-old conflict.

Written by Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika, this manga series brings an incredible ensemble of deities and legendary figures from various mythologies to determine humanity's destiny. Among these divinities, Zeus reigns as the epitome of strength and power.

In this article, we will explore the enthralling world of Re­cord of Ragnarok and unveil why Zeus is hailed as the mightiest god in this exhilarating story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Record of Ragnarok manga and anime.

Why Zeus is the strongest god in Record of Ragnarok

Zeus holding the 1000 year conference (Image via Netflix)

In Record of Ragnarok, all the gods from all faiths come together for a conference once every 1000 years. The conference is held to decide whether they should allow humanity to keep existing or just eradicate it and start everything over. The story starts when all the gods reach a unanimous decision to eradicate humanity, but one of the Valkyries steps up and provokes the gods into holding a tournament.

The tournament would be a typical Gods vs. Humanity fighting tournament, with the losing side getting decimated. Brunhilde, the Valkyrie, is successful in provoking the gods and ensuring the tournament. Numerous well-known gods like Odin, Shiva, Apollo, and Hades, along with numerous well-known humans like Adam, Tesla, and Jack the Ripper, make their appearances in the series.

Thor vs Lu Bu (Image via Netflix)

The first fight was decided between Thor and Lu Bu, but it ended in humanity's defeat fairly easily. For the second round, Shiva was to face off against Adam, who was being heralded as humanity's trump card. But later, it was revealed that Zeus was going to fight Adam instead of Shiva. The fight was close, with Adam dodging and countering all of Zeus's attacks, but unfortunately, Adam lost.

Among the gods in Record of Ragnarok, there are four supreme gods namely Shiva, Odin, Hades, and lastly Zeus. Zeus's status as the strongest god had been hinted at throughout the series since the time in chapter 1 when he was revealed to be the Chairman of the Council of Valhalla and was chairing the conference. Throughout the series, we are hinted at Zeus's feats and status as the strongest through the dialogue of different gods.

Zeus's muscular form (Image via Netflix)

Zeus's status as the strongest is further hinted at in episode 6 when Shiva states that Zeus is supposed to be the last fighter from their side. Other than that, Zeus himself has an arsenal of powerful attacks, such as a near-lightspeed jab as well as a meteor jab that is able to even decimate normal gods. The sky and thunder god also has special footwork where he builds up momentum and kicks his opponents at near-light speed.

All of Zeus's techniques pale in comparison to his other technique, where he stops time and punches his opponents with all of his divine might. This, combined with his Adamas form, in which he compresses all of his muscles, gives him tremendous power, even by godly standards. In the Record of Ragnarok manga, it is stated that his blood has properties that grant immortality or instant death to humans based on their nature.

Final thoughts

Zeus's Adamas form (Image via Netflix)

Many gods have appeared and fought in Record of Ragnarok but none of their feats come close to those of Zeus. Zeus has been described as one of the oldest gods, even predating the Big Bang. His fists have destructive power capable of one-shotting normal gods, along with the Adamas form, which compresses all his muscles and puts all of his attacks to maximum output.

All of this, along with the fact that he is one of the supreme gods as well as one of the oldest gods, indicates that he possesses a great deal of wisdom and combat experience. His stopping fights between Hercules and Ares, who themselves are really powerful, is a feat that no other god has displayed.

But above all, his status as the strongest had already been confirmed, as he was supposed to be the last fighter from the god's side, proving that he is indeed the strongest god in Record of Ragnarok. Fans have been speculating that Odin could rival Zeus, but none of his feats have been displayed in the manga or the anime.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.