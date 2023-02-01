Does Odin fight in Record of Ragnarok? Explained

With the release of Record of Ragnarok season 2, fans saw the anime adaptation of humanity’s epic battle for survival against the gods continue. The latest episode of the season also ended on a massive cliffhanger, showing god Buddha choosing to fight for the side of humanity (now down 2-3 in the best of 13 tournament) over the gods.

While this was undoubtedly a major highlight of the first batch of Record of Ragnarok season 2 episodes, fans were also deeply impressed by the power displayed by the Norse God Odin. Although shown for just a second only, the scene possessed every red flag of a compelling anime character who is, in fact, just waiting for someone worth their time.

Thus, fans have been curious to find out if Odin will fight at some point in the Record of Ragnarok series. While he hasn’t fought in the series yet, fans can eventually expect him to enter the ring as a representative of the gods. Follow along as this article expands on this by looking at both where the anime series is and where the manga series is.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 unlikely to have Odin fight, but future appearance is certain

Luis Z @Lu_Zod79 So far in Record of Ragnarok

Loki, apollo, susano’o, Anubis, & Odin have yet to fight on the God side while Leonidas, Rasputin, Okita, Nostradamus, Simo, & Sakata have yet to fight on the human side So far in Record of Ragnarok Loki, apollo, susano’o, Anubis, & Odin have yet to fight on the God side while Leonidas, Rasputin, Okita, Nostradamus, Simo, & Sakata have yet to fight on the human side https://t.co/5P44SHzcKO

As mentioned above, the second season of the Record of Ragnarok anime is currently up to Buddha’s fight. With the god having defected to the side of humanity, in line with real-world mythology that Buddha was a human who ascended to godliness, fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will be his godly opponent.

Thankfully, fans can turn to the manga to find out who Buddha’s opponent is and who the fighters in the subsequent two fights are. Unfortunately, none of these three matchups feature the Norse God Odin, despite the apparent setup of Buddha and the Allfather in round six throughout the second season.

Fugetsu @Tut05515375



#Recordofragnarok 🤣 Okita will fight Odin, I'm from the future. Okita will fight Odin, I'm from the future.#Recordofragnarok 🤣😭

While Odin hasn't fought in Record of Ragnarok, he certainly will at some point. His potential matchups, as of this article's writing, include King Leonidas, Grigori Rasputin, Soji Okita, Michel Nostradamus, Simo Häyhä, and Sakata Kintoki. Although his matchup isn't set yet, Odin will likely face one of these representatives of humanity when the time for his fight comes.

Meanwhile, Buddha first takes on the fusion of Bishamonten and the other Seven Lucky Gods known as Zerofuku. Zerofuku eventually transforms into a god known as Hajun, Buddha's final opponent in the sixth round. The seventh round matchup is Qin Shi Huang for humanity versus Hades for the gods, and the eighth matchup is Nikola Tesla for humanity versus Beelzebub for the gods.

Unfortunately, the Nikola Tesla fight is the current focus of the Record of Ragnarok series, which is yet to conclude as of the manga series' latest issue. While Odin hasn't fought yet, he is slated to fight at some point in the series. This is known because he is one of the listed fighters for the gods, alongside Anubis, Loki, Apollo, and Susano'o no Mikoto.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes