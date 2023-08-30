Jujutsu Kaisen's Hanami joins The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime per latest PV

With the release of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic's first official trailer, the anime announced the voice cast member of Rose. She is set to be voiced by cast member Atsuko Tanaka, who previously voiced Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen. Additionally, the anime is set to premiere in January 2024.

Kurokata's The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic light novel was first published in March 2014. Following that, Reki Kyūgazan began adapting the story into a manga format. As of now, the story has finished in the light novel. Meanwhile, the manga has published its 12th volume.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic casts Jujutsu Kaisen's Hanami as Rose

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic released the anime's first official full trailer on August 27, 2023. The trailer was available with English, Japanese, and Chinese subtitles (simplified and traditional).

With that, the anime previewed the voices of the cast members, all while announcing that cast member Atsuko Tanaka will be voicing Rose. Rose is the head of the rescue team that drafts the protagonist Usato into her team. Atsuko Tanaka previously voiced Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen. She has also previously voiced Lisa Lisa in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Konan in Naruto: Shippuden.

Rose as seen in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic trailer (Image via Shin-Ei Animation, Studio Add)

Additionally, the anime trailer also announced that Elements Garden, comprising Hitoshi Fujima and Seima Kondō, will be composing the music. Lastly, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime will be released in January 2024.

Cast and staff members

Shōgo Sakata will be voicing the protagonist Usato. He has previously voiced Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man and Karin Sasaki in Fire Force. Meanwhile, Ayaka Nanase will be voicing Suzune. She previously voiced Misuzu Maki in AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline and Itadori in In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki.

Usato as seen in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic trailer (Image via Shin-Ei Animation, Studio Add)

Meanwhile, Kengo Takanashi will be voicing Kazuki. He has previously voiced Yasunori in Daily Lives of High School Boys and Haruto Amō in Seven Senses of the Reunion. As for Amako, she will be voiced by Saya Aizawa. She has previously voiced Norn Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation and Kagetsu in In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki.

Takahide Ogata will be directing the anime at Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation. He has previously worked in Ascendance of a Bookworm and the Beyblade franchise. Meanwhile, Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts. He has previously worked in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Lastly, Yōko Tanabe is designing the characters. HE previously worked in Handyman Saitō in Another World and Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-.

