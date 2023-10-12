My Hero Academia: Bakugo's comeback was perfectly timed (and Horikoshi planned it all)

While Bakugo's comeback in My Hero Academia manga was on the cards for so long, the timing of it couldn't have been more perfect. The author, Kohei Horikoshi, has brilliantly strategized the young hero's return just on the eve of the 9th popularity poll of the series.

Interestingly, Bakugo Katsuki has topped each of My Hero Academia's popularity polls, besides the first one (Izuku Midoriya was the winner). That said, given how he had been out of the action for so long, many followers of Horikoshi's manga feared that Bakugo's winning streak would end.

However, the mangaka played a masterstroke by introducing Bakugo just before the 9th popularity poll. In other words, there's a chance now for the young hero to remain unbeaten on his winning streak. There's another reason why Bakugo's comeback in the manga was perfectly timed, and it has to do with his relationship with All Might.

Bakugo returns to My Hero Academia just before the 9th popularity poll

Expand Tweet

While the official chapter is yet to be released, the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 403 revealed Bakugo's comeback into the action. After surviving Shigaraki's fatal blow, thanks to the hero Edgeshot, the young hero emphatically returned to save All Might from AFO's wrath.

Although Bakugo appeared in a rather battered and bruised state, his determined eyes exuded promise. With renewed strength, Bakugo would look to take on AFO in the upcoming chapters of the manga.

Bakugo Katsuki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

As mentioned previously, Bakugo's comeback in My Hero Academia couldn't have been more perfectly timed. According to the Weekly Shonen Jump, the 9th and probably the final popularity poll for Horikoshi's manga is set to begin with the release of chapter 403 (WSJ issue #46).

Since Bakugo is the most popular character in My Hero Academia, topping seven out of the eight popularity polls, his return to the manga just before the 9th popularity poll was a brilliant move by the mangaka Horikoshi.

Bakugo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

As things stand right now, it's highly likely for Bakugo to maintain his winning streak. According to the previous poll, the young hero received a whopping 13,731 votes, while Deku garnered 8018 votes (2nd place).

Bakugo's comeback in the manga may see him emerging victorious once again in the next poll. As such, it's a brilliant marketing strategy by Kohei Horikoshi.

Bakugo has a chance to save his childhood hero, All Might, in My Hero Academia

Expand Tweet

Kohei Horikoshi's decision to reintroduce Bakugo during All Might vs. AFO's battle serves the best interest in terms of the story. Throughout his childhood, Bakugo always looked up to All Might, just like Izuku Midoriya did. Although he refrained from showing an outward admiration for All Might like Midoriya, deep down had deep respect for the hero.

His admiration and concern for the strongest hero was evident in My Hero Academia chapter 403, as he held his All Might's card, despite everything that happened to him. As such, from a thematic perspective, it would be poetic if Bakugo goes full-throttle against All For One to save his childhood hero.

Bakugo and Deku, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Bakugo vs. AFO makes sense as the latter looked down upon him in the past. It gives the young hero a chance to prove AFO wrong. On the other hand, Bakugo's arrival will allow Deku to fully focus on his battle against Shigrakai. As such, it was perhaps the perfect time for Horikoshi to reintroduce Bakugo into the mix.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.