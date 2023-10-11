Is Bakugo Katsuki alive? My Hero Academia chapter 403 finally confirms the answer

While My Hero Academia chapter 403 was supposed to be released on October 16, 2023, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and the raw scans of the issue are out. In an unexpected turn of events, the chapter saw the emphatic return of one of the series's central characters, Bakugo Katsuki.

Defying certain death, the young hero returned to the battlefield in a battered and bruised state to save his childhood Hero, All Might. As such, several fans took to social media and asked questions such as, "Is Bakugo alive?" or "How is Bakugo alive?". Bakugo's return to the battlefield in My Hero Academia chapter 403 has undoubtedly sparked discussion in the community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Bakugo Katsuki survived his fatal injury and returned to action in My Hero Academia chapter 403

As mentioned, the spoilers and raw scans of My Hero Academia chapter 403 confirmed Bakugo Katsuki's survival. While he sustained a fatal injury during his fight against Shigaraki, the young hero survived thanks to the hero Edgeshot's unique quirk, Foldabody.

Fans would remember how, in chapter 362 of My Hero Academia, Bakugo was struck by a devastating blow from Shigaraki, which ruptured his heart and left him incapacitated. When it seemed to be the end for Bakugo, a hero named Edgeshot stepped forward and showed a remarkable display of selflessness and heroism.

Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 362 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

He entered Bakugo's body using the quirk Foldabody that let him transform his body into a flexible state, resembling a thin surgical suture. As such, Edgeshot began to delicately repair Bakugo's ruptured heart from within.

However, it was a sacrificial move on Edgeshot's part, as stretching his body to that extent exacted a heavy toll on his life span. Nonetheless, Edgeshot risked his life to protect Bakugo, as the latter was a budding hero full of dreams.

Edgeshot as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

While the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 403 haven't revealed Edgeshot's status, it's clear that he was able to save Bakugo Katsuki. So, did he sacrifice his life to become the heart of Bakugo? This is one of the pivotal questions which will probably be answered in the upcoming chapters.

Nonetheless, fans are ecstatic to see Bakugo returning to the battlefield in My Hero Academia chapter 403. Titled The End of an Era and New Beginning, the chapter saw All For One destroying All Might's gauntlet and severely injuring him.

Bakugo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

AFO knew the wounded heroes were dangerous as they didn't let down their guard. Hence, he vowed to eradicate them and destroy All Might. When the American Jets tried intervening to save Star and Stripe's idol, All For One easily obliterated them.

With every passing moment, Deku and others started to feel hopeless. Only a handful of heroes still had a belief, while others simply gave up on All Might's life. It was then a loud explosion was heard from afar. To everyone's disbelief, Bakugo Katsuki appeared at a distance, covered in blood.

Despite his battered and bruised state, Katsuki looked determined, holding All Might's card. My Hero Academia chapter 403 spoilers then saw Deku and Bakugo looking at each other, Deku's eyes filled with tears seeing his friend alive.

Considering how Bakugo Katsuki is a beloved character in My Hero Academia, his grand entrance has wowed the fans. Now, it remains to be seen whether he can turn the tide in favor of the heroes with his newfound strength.

