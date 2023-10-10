Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War - What is Kamikake? Everything to know about Ukitake's biggest secret

Jushiro Ukitake's unique appearance in the penultimate episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 has sparked discussion in the anime community. While the 13th Division Captain hasn't made a significant contribution to the Shinigami vs. Quincy war so far, it's evident that he has been doing something on his own in preparation for what's to come.

The last time Jushiro was seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was during the second invasion, when he prayed before an altar in Rukongai's 76th district, Sakahone. Now, it has been revealed from Jushiro's conversation with Shunsui Kyoraku that he had been preparing to activate Kamikake.

Apparently, the procedure was successful, as a giant shadow resembling an eye appeared behind Jushiro. So, what is Kamikake in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and how is it connected to Jushiro Ukitake?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Bleach TYBW arc.

Kamikake is a sacrificial ritual in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

According to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc, Kamikake is a divine possession ritual that can only be performed by someone who has part of their body taken by the local deity, Mimihagi. Apparently, Mimihagi was revered as the right arm of the Soul King.

By performing the Kamikake ritual, a person sacrifices the rest of their body and their life in exchange for serving as the vessel for Mimihagi and assumes the role of the right arm of the soul king. Aside from preparing the user to become the vessel, the Kamikake ritual also strengthens their body, as revealed in the anime.

Mimihagi's shadow as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

In Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc, Jushiro Ukitake was able to perform this ritual because he had the blessings of Mimihagi on him. The 13th Division Captain of the Gotei 13 anticipated the Soul King's death, which is why he performed the ritual of Kamikake at Sakahone district to serve as a 'backup'.

So, how is Jushiro Ukitake connected to Mimihagi? To understand this, fans must know his tragic past. When he was only three years old, Ukitake suffered from an incurable lung disease. However, his life was saved by a local deity named Mimihagi.

Jushiro Ukitake as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Pierrot)

On the outskirts of the 76th District of Rukongai (Sakahone), people revered a local deity named Mimihagi. According to the legends, this deity bestowed blessings upon those who offered it anything aside from an eye since it already possessed one on its own.

The legends further mentioned that Mimihagi fell from the heavens in ancient times and had enshrined the right arm of the Soul King within it. When the doctors gave up on Jushiro's life, his grandmother, a highly superstitious woman, carried him to the shrine of Mimihagi in Sakahone and performed a ritual.

Mimihagi as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Pierrot)

According to the 13th Division Captain, his grandmother offered his lungs to Mimihagi in exchange for the deity's blessings. That's how Jushiro Ukitake survived his fate and lived long enough to become a Captain of the Gotei 13.

Since Jushiro's lungs were already taken by Mimihagi, the Shinigami became the ideal candidate to perform the Kamikake ritual. Jushiro knew that if Yhwach succeeded in his plans to kill the Soul King, all three realms (The Soul Society, The World of the Living, and Hueco Mundo) would cease to exist.

Jushiro communicating with Mimihagi for the Kamikake ritual (Image via Pierrot)

Considering the Soul King was the lynchpin who held these realms together, his existence was imperative. Hence, the 13th Division Captain went to Sakahone during the second division, communicated with the local deity Mimihagi-sama, and initiated the Kamikake ritual.

So, how does the ritual work out in the end? Fans would like to know that the Kamikake ritual at the initial stage changes the user's shadow into something resembling the deity itself, as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime.

Later, Mimihagi's shadow spreads across the performer's entire body before stretching towards the sky in the shape of a hand with an eye in the middle. At the final stages of Kamikake, the dark shadow erupts from the user's orifices and forms a gigantic hand.

However, this ritual only offers a temporary solution in the event of the Soul King's death because once the performer or user dies, the effect also ceases to exist. In Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Jushiro Ukitake performed the full extent of the Kamikake ritual when Yhwach killed the original Soul King. In other words, he sacrificed his own life for the sake of the world.

