Did the Soul King die in Bleach TYBW? Explained

Bleach TYBW delves into a crucial moment in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc with the demise of the Original Soul King. This significant event unfolds in the later chapters of the manga, beginning with Yhwach's attempt on the deity's life, causing his ultimate downfall. To everyone's surprise, Ichigo Kurosaki, the series' protagonist, unknowingly deals the fatal blow due to his Quincy lineage and Yhwach's influence.
With the Soul King's death posing concerns about realm stability, Jushiro Ukitake undertakes a costly Kamikake ritual as a temporary solution. Intriguingly enough, Yhwach's lifeless form becomes pivotal in replacing the Original Soul King as his dead body becomes the vessel that Ichibe uses to make a new soul king that acts as the linchpin of reality.
Disclaimer- This article contains massive spoilers for the Bleach TYBW arc
Bleach TYBW: Soul King's death and his replacement
In the final chapters of Bleach TYBW arc, the Original Soul King, also known as Reio, meets his demise. Yhwach, the primary antagonist of the arc, heavily influences this monumental event.
At first, Yhwach attempted to end the Soul King's life by piercing his chest with a sword. This fateful event marked the start of the Soul King's downfall. However, it was not Yhwach who ultimately delivered the fatal blow, but rather Ichigo Kurosaki.
Ichigo and his friends went to the Soul King's Palace to rescue the Soul King from Yhwach's attack. In a crucial moment, Ichigo decided to remove Yhwach's sword from the chest of the Soul King without fully understanding the repercussions.
As soon as he pulled out the sword, Ichigo became overpowered by Yhwach's spiritual energy, which was even more complicated due to his Quincy background. The overwhelming force compelled Ichigo to unwittingly attack and ultimately lead to the demise of the Soul King.
Ichigo's attack, using Yhwach's sword and enhanced by Blut Vene on his hand, successfully severed the Soul King into two separate pieces, definitively marking the deity's demise. It is essential to clarify that Ichigo was not acting out of personal choice but rather under external coercion beyond his control.
In Bleach TYBW, the death of the Soul King had a significant impact on the Bleach universe, especially in terms of the stability of different realms like Soul Society, Hueco Mundo, and the human world. As the linchpin holding these realms together, his demise raised uncertainties about their future.
To prevent further turmoil after the demise of the Soul King, Jushiro Ukitake took a brave step by performing the Kamikake ritual. In this sacrificial act, he offered his life to stabilize the severed upper body of the Soul King caused by the attack. While this desperate measure temporarily restored balance, it sadly came at the expense of Ukitake's life.
But ultimately, in Bleach TYBW, Yhwach absorbed the Soul King's reiatsu and eventually confirmed his death. This is poetic, considering the Ichibe later used Yhwach's dead body to replace the dead Soul King as the linchpin of all reality.
Final Thoughts
In Bleach TYBW, the series takes a significant turn with the death of the Original Soul King, Reio, during the Bleach TYBW arc. Although Yhwach initially tried to take down the Soul King, Ichigo Kurosaki unknowingly struck the final blow due to external influences.
This event has far-reaching consequences and questions the stability of various realms within the Bleach universe. Jushiro Ukitake's sacrifice in his Kamikake ritual temporarily restores balance but comes at a great cost. Ultimately, Yhwach absorbs the Soul King's reiatsu, confirming his demise and reshaping the fate of the Bleach universe. As for who became the next soul king that acted as the linchpin for reality, it would be Yhwach's dead body.
