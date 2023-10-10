Tokyo Revengers: Why Takemichi is stronger than what anyone knows

Since the beginning of Tokyo Revengers anime, series protagonist Hanagaki Takemichi has been on a mission to save Hinata Tachibana from her ill fate. During this mission, fans have been led to believe that Takemichi is weak, considering that he has been beaten up on multiple occasions. However, that is actually far from the truth.

Tokyo Revengers follows the story of Hanagaki Takemichi, a man in his mid twenties, who obtains the ability to go to and fro in time. Using this ability, he tries to save his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana from getting killed. For this mission, he needed to travel back in time and fix things that would shape the ensuing events into a better future.

Why Hanagaki Takemichi is the strongest character in Tokyo Revengers

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

From the start of Tokyo Revengers, fans and characters in the series have called Takemichi the "Crybaby Hero." Despite that, the protagonist is quite likely the strongest character in the series mentally. Even when the odds are stacked against him, Takemichi does not back down and is willing to put himself at risk to save his friends.

This speaks a lot about his conviction and goals, as he would rather get beaten up trying than stand still and do nothing. Simply said, Takemichi is really similar to Mikey's older brother Shinichiro. Just like Takemichi, Shinichi was also quite weak. However, he had a strong will like Takemichi that pulled people to follow him and join his cause.

Manjiro Sano as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While it is true that Takemichi has only shared his time leaping secret openly with Chifuyu, he does have many other allies. Despite the fact that Takemichi was very weak, his bravery saw him acknowledged by Mikey and Draken. Following that, many other Tokyo Manji Gang captains saw Takemichi's worth. Not just that, Takemichi has also saved several Toman members with his bravery.

There could be some fans who might argue against this, believing that Takemichi only shows bravery because he is aware of the ill consequences that might happen as an aftermath of an action.

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While that theory could very well be true, it certainly takes courage to stand against a beast like Taiju Shiba. As fans saw in the second season, Takemichi did not give up against the Black Dragon leader and bravely took on all the blows to possibly save his friend Hakkai Shiba.

Furthermore, Takemichi and his allies know that he is weak. This is very evident in several scenes of the anime. However, the most recent similar situation was one where Kakucho challenged Takemichi to fight him. Chifuyu instantly tried to prevent the fight, but Takemichi took on the challenge.

Kakucho as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While Kakucho identified Takemichi instantly and was trying to joke around with him, Takemichi wasn't aware of this. Hence, when he happened to knock down Kakucho, he was most surprised by the outcome. Even in this situation, Takemichi knew that he was weak. Nevertheless, he did not back down in order to reach his goal.

This is the ability that makes people, who are physically stronger than Takemichi, join his cause to save Toman.

