Blue Giant manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Penned and illustrated by Shinichi Ishizuka, the Blue Giant manga has delighted manga enthusiasts with its take on the jazz theme. The author's artistic brilliance is reflected in the manga's ability to enchant readers. Moreover, this mesmerizing manga is known for its intricate plot to compelling characters.

Blue Giant manga features Dai Miyamoto, a high school student whose immense love and passion for jazz music drives him to learn the Saxophone and find success despite many initial failures. His grit, determination, and passion for music are the highlights of this inspiring manga series.

Shinichi Ishizuka's Blue Giant manga illustrates a young man's love for jazz music

Where to read

The Blue Giant manga has impressed fans with its heartfelt narrative and beautiful characters. Manga readers would be delighted to know that the title is readily available for purchase in both digital and physical versions via Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Comixology, Apple Books, Kobo, and more.

Those who wish to read the manga digitally can easily do so by purchasing it through Comixology, Apple Books, BookWalker, and other platforms. Additionally, many local retail bookstores may also sell physical copies of the Blue Giant manga.

A cover image of the manga (Image via Shinichi Ishizuka/Shogakukan)

There are a total of five books (omnibus edition) available under the publication of Seven Seas Entertainment, each containing two manga volumes. In other words, Shinichi Ishizuka's manga series has a total of 10 volumes available for reading.

Notably, the manga was originally serialized in Shogakukan's Big Comic from 2013 to 2016. Later, Shogakukan collected its individual chapters in 10 Tankobon volumes in Japan. Following this, Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga's English release in North America.

What to expect in Blue Giant manga

The inspiring narrative of Shinichi Ishizuka's Blue Giant manga focuses on Dai Miyamoto, a high school student from Sendai City. He is captivated by Jazz music and develops a passion for it. He takes on a part-time job just to be able to afford a saxophone.

Dai's brother, Masayuki, who knew about his interest, purchased a Saxophone with a loan and gave it to him as a gift. An ecstatic Dai then began practicing to play the same on the river bank after school every day. One day, Dai is invited to play the Saxophone by an owner of a musical instrument store.

An illustration from the manga (Image via Shinichi Ishizuka/Shogakukan) hogakukan)

However, he is rebuked and yelled at by a customer for being "loud and noisy." While Dai was dejected, he didn't lose hope and continued to practice playing the Saxophone every day. His grit and determination impressed a music instructor who helped him find success.

Shinichi Ishizuka's manga series fabulously showcases a young man's dream to play Jazz music. Despite several failures and struggles, the protagonist didn't lose hope. The protagonist's unending passion and determination for music are an inspiration to many readers.

Film adaptation

An illustration from the manga (Image via Shinichi Ishizuka/Shogakukan)

Shinichi Ishizuka's Blue Giant manga has inspired an animated feature film. Under the brilliant production of NUT Studios, the movie was directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa.

Based on the screenplay written by Number 8, Yuichi Takahashi handled the character designs and was also the chief animation director for the title. The film premiered on February 17, 2023 in Japan. Later, GKIDS secured the license for this film in North America and it screened in certain theatres on October 8 and 9, 2023.

