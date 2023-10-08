One Piece Chapter 1095 spoilers all but confirm a major death

The spoiler cycle for One Piece Chapter 1095 has finally begun, and the popular Twitter leaker Pewpiece has unveiled that this upcoming chapter will be a thrilling yet sad experience. This early spoiler has caught the attention of fans, with many speculating that the upcoming installment will feature a major character death.

In One Piece Chapter 1094, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn transformed into his Devil Fruit form and confronted Vegapunk. During this altercation, Franky was seen ensuring Vegapunk's well-being while Saturn loomed menacingly over them. The chapter ended with Bonney stabbing her sword into Saturn's chest, with tears in her eyes.

Early spoilers for One Piece chapter 1095 hint towards a major character's death

The early spoiler for One Piece chapter 1095 from Twitter leaker Pewpiece has got the entire fandom talking, as he has revealed that Oda is creating a masterful yet sad chapter. The spoiler doesn't reveal any major details about what will happen in the chapter or why it would be sad, leaving fans to their speculations.

Thus, speculations are being made that the upcoming chapter will feature the death of a major character. The character in question here is Franky, who was seen in the last chapter checking up on Vegapunk as Saint Jay Garcia Saturn in his Devil Fruit form loomed over the two.

This scene bears an uncanny resemblance with the one where Ace was protecting Luffy from Akainu and got impaled by his magma fist. This parallel is too similar for fans to write it off as a coincidence, which is why many are speculating that Saturn will use one of his attacks on Vegapunk and Franky will get seriously injured trying to protect him.

However, Franky is an integral member of the Straw Hats, and his death seems to be an unlikely move for Oda to even consider. Thus, what might end up happening is that Franky will be brutally injured by Saturn. Being a cyborg, however, he will be able to survive, and Vegapunk might likely repair him in the future and give him a complete redesign as he got after the timeskip.

It is to be noted that not many fans like Franky's post-timeskip design, and it would be refreshing for them to see the cyborg being redesigned. Franky might also end up getting some powerful upgrades from Vegapunk, which will elevate his power and give him a fighting chance against the increasingly powerful opponents that the Straw Hats will face as the story progresses.

One Piece chapter 1095 will also likely showcase Saturn's Devil Fruit powers and put his healing abilities on display. The previous chapter saw him getting stabbed by Bonney, and thus, fans will like to see how he reacts to that attack.

There is a very slim chance that Saturn will be the major character death that fans are speculating as he's one of the Gorosei, and Oda won't write him off in such an inconsequential manner. Thus, the only reason for One Piece chapter 1095 to be sad is either Franky will be gravely injured or one of the Vegapunk satellites will sacrifice themselves to save Vegapunk's life.

There is also a possibility that Bonney will be injured by Saturn, but it is unlikely that she'll die anytime soon as her and Kuma's storyline is far from being over just yet. For now, it is safe to say that the excitement for One Piece chapter 1095 has gone through the roof, and fans believe Oda will drop yet another masterclass.

