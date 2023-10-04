One Piece chapter 1094 raw scans: First Gorosei Devil Fruit form revealed as Sanji faces his next opponent in Egghead

One Piece chapter 1094 raw scans were released on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, bringing with them an early look at the upcoming issue’s events. While text-based spoilers from earlier in the week have provided a general summary of what to expect, the raw scans give fans an exciting look at the artwork in the upcoming issue.

This is especially momentous for One Piece chapter 1094, as the issue excitingly unveils the first of the widely discussed Gorosei Devil Fruit forms with a full, unflinching look. What’s particularly exciting about this is how unexpected the turn of events was and how emblematic it is of the fact that the series truly is in its final saga.

One Piece chapter 1094 raw scans reveal Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s Devil Fruit form to be yokai-inspired

One Piece chapter 1094’s raw scans begin with a shot of Vegapunk Atlas issuing her command to the Pacifistas, with a diagram of the Pacifista authority order establishing that she can do this. The robotic soldiers then begin attacking the Marines per her orders, which allows Atlas, Dr. Vegapunk, Sanji, and Franky to freely travel in the VegaTank 8.

Jewelry Bonney, meanwhile, is seen fighting off some Marine soldiers, when suddenly two Vice Admirals appear. One of them is named and fully introduced here, as she’s shown to be seemingly riding and controlling a Pacifista. The other goes unnamed, but wields a long staff with a sea shell at the tip.

As One Piece chapter 1094 sees the unnamed Vice Admiral make a move on Bonney, Sanji suddenly appears in the nick of time. He carries Bonney back to the VegaTank 8 as the issue shifts perspectives to Luffy versus Kizaru. The two are both shown to be panting as they fly at each other, but they suddenly stop when they sense something.

Roronoa Zoro, Rob Lucci, Jinbe, some of the other Vice Admirals, and, seemingly, even Usopp could sense the aura emanating all across Egghead Island. It’s then revealed that a pentacle/pentagram has appeared in the center of the island, with black flame and lightning emitting from it shortly thereafter. The VegaTank 8 is driving on a cloud road above this location as this happens.

One Piece chapter 1094 sees Sanji look down at what has happened, as does one of the Marines. However, without warning, his head explodes, and it’s revealed that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has transformed into his Devil Fruit form. The bottom half of his body is like that of a spider, as seen with Black Maria, sporting flame-like swirls on the legs.

He also has two massive horns on his head, as well as a massive scarf of black flame clouds around his neck as seen with Lucci and Kaku’s Awakened forms. His face still appears to be human, but has exaggerated features such as a massive beard and a wider nose. As the VegaTank 8 rides past Saturn and observes him, Kizaru tries to attack the group, but misses.

However, One Piece chapter 1094 reveals that he actually hit the cloud road instead, forcing the vehicle to fall to the ground below. Thankfully, Luffy appears shortly thereafter, hitting Kizaru with a punch that goes through his face, similar to the one used on Kaido. However, this seems to push both fighters to their limit, as they both fall to the ground next, with Luffy reverting to his “old man” form.

As Luffy falls, Saturn looks at him and calls him something, not noticing the crashing VegaTank 8 until its occupants exit the vehicle. Bonney then glares at Saturn, before pulling out a sword and leaping at him, which causes Dr. Vegapunk great concern. The chapter ends with Bonney stabbing her sword into Saturn’s chest, crying as she does so while he glares at her.

