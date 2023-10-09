The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 2 is slated to release on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated networks in Japan. The episode will also be available on various streaming platforms for a global audience.

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You was filled with side-splitting humor, often breaking the fourth wall. In fact, the episode perfectly set up the mood and tone of the series with its captivating premise, delightful blend of comedy and romance, and impressive voice acting by the Seiyuus.

Fans are now excited for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 2 and to see what lies ahead for Aijo.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 2 will focus on Aijo's two soulmates

Release date and time

As mentioned previously, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 2 will be released on October 15, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated syndications. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be streamed globally after a delay of 30 minutes at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 10 am

Brazil Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, October 15, 3 pm

Central European Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 7:30 pm

Philippines Time: Sunday, October 15, 10 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 11:30 pm

Where to watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 2

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 2 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for the global audience. Additionally, fans residing in Asian regions can stream the episode on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel.

A brief recap of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 1

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You kicked off with Rentaro Aijo facing his hundredth rejection from a girl he liked in middle school. Cursing his luck, Aijo went to a matchmaking shrine and prayed to the God of Love to grant him a romantic high school life.

Shockingly, the God of Love appeared and explained to him that he would find 100 soulmates during his high school years. While Aijo was slightly skeptical at first, he quickly acknowledged God's words when two of his classmates, Hakari Hanazono and Karane Inda, fell head over heels for him.

Hearing a story about the school's clover garden and how proposing to someone with a clover-leaf clover could guarantee them falling in love, Hakari and Karane raced to find one. Later, both the girls proposed to Aijo, leaving the protagonist flustered and in a dilemma.

At night, he visited the shrine once again to meet the God of Love. It was revealed that while most people have only one soulmate, Aijo had a hundred due to a mistake made by God himself.

The God of Love also warned the protagonist that if he were to reject any of his soulmates, they would die. As such, Aijo had no other choice but to accept both Karane and Hakari. The episode ended with the protagonist asking both the girls out with two four-leaf clovers.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 2

After a fabulous premiere, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 2 will see Aijo begin his relationship with Hakari and Karane. If the next episode follows the source material, fans will see several comedic moments between the two girls.

