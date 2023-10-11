My Hero Academia chapter 403 spoilers: Katsuki Bakugo returns to save All Might from certain death

My Hero Academia chapter 403 was expected to showcase the death of All Might. However, the Spoilers released today showed that not only did All Might not die, but a long-absent character also returned to aid them against One for All. My Hero Academia chapter 403 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 46 on October 16 at 12 AM JST.

In the previous chapter, AFO reached the U.A. and tried assimilating Shigaraki into his body. However, Shigaraki resisted and AFO decided to intervene in his fight with Midoriya. The injured All Might decided to prevent that by trying to take AFO down by self-destructing. Meanwhile, All Might’s Vestige inside One for All disappeared, alerting Deku.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 403.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 spoilers show Bakugo’s return as All Might’s final attack fails

According to My Hero Academia chapter 403 spoilers, the chapter is named “The End of an Era and New Beginning.”

The chapter starts with a flashback of All Might’s relatively normal childhood, where his favorite comic was Anpanman. While he did not have any significant memory to speak of, he always felt that the path he chose was important. Back in the present, AFO destroys All Might’s Gauntlet and uses Stain’s quirk to Paralyze All Might.

AFO knew that wounded heroes were dangerous and as such did not let his guard down even when All Might had been injured. When Gentle Criminal wanted to go help All Might given that the U.A. Island is now afloat, AFO aimed a blast at it to keep him occupied. The American Jets try to intervene as well, pledging to save Star and Stripe’s idol, but AFO summarily destroys them.

Admiral Agpar, Tsukauchi, and Deku all start to feel hopeless. Around the world, while many people have been watching the battle go down, only a few support All Might while others have clearly given up. Mellissa Shield and Gran Torino both tearfully watch the scene unfold on their screens.

As Deku becomes desperate and Tsukauchi starts to pray, a loud explosion is sounded afar. Katsuki Bakugo appears at a distance, covered in blood but standing upright and holding his All Might Card. He and Deku look at each other as the latter begins to cry with relief.

Additional Information from My Hero Academia Chapter 403

My Hero Academia chapter 403 contains a Lead color page, the announcement of the commencement of the 9th popularity poll, and the delayed cover of Volume 39. The manga is also on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump’s issue 46 and said cover featured Deku in all his aggressive glory. According to the spoilers, the manga won’t be going on a break next week.

