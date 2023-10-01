My Hero Academia chapter 402: All Might says goodbye to Deku as he uses his last move against All For One

My Hero Academia chapter 402 was officially released earlier this weekend, continuing Kohei Horikoshi’s gripping manga series. More specifically, this latest release saw the continuation of the All Might versus All For One fight, as well as provided a brief update on the status of Izuku “Deku” Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki.

This is somewhat unsurprising since most readers were expecting My Hero Academia chapter 402 to begin the process of merging the two storylines and fights into one. However, what was unexpected was the gamble from All Might in the chapter’s last pages, which may or may not have just cemented the Pro Heroes’ victory in this Final War arc.

My Hero Academia chapter 402 sets up exciting finale to All Might vs All For One, full focus on Deku vs Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 402: Plan B

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 402 begins with a brief confirmation of the completion of both Shoto Todoroki and Ochaco Uraraka’s respective missions by the police. This is also revealed to have led to the Twice clones disappearing off of the falling U.A., which means the school can float again without the extra weight, as noted by Mei Hatsuume.

However, the police then confirm that All For One is close enough to Shigaraki to use his Gloop Warp Quirk, while Tsukauchi worries over the apparent stalemate between Shigaraki and Deku. The scene then shifts to All For One, who revels in achieving his goal of reaching Shigaraki and turning him into a stronger version of himself, which is why he used Rewind in the first place.

My Hero Academia chapter 402 then sees All Might yell out to All For One, taunting him in an attempt to get his attention again. All For One instead comments on how he can’t let Midoriya interfere since the transition process must go smoothly. All For One then uses the Gloop Warp Quirk, telling Shigaraki to come here as the tar-like matter spills out of his mouth.

Expand Tweet

However, Shigaraki closes his mouth, stopping the warping process while telling All For One that he’s getting in the way. All For One then decides to switch to Plan B since he can no longer control Shigaraki, which involves dragging All Might by the leg to where their two proteges are currently fighting.

My Hero Academia chapter 402 sees All For One tell All Might to show them how pathetic he looks right now and to pay for the crime of encouraging their dreams. Meanwhile, Shigaraki tells Deku that All Might will need rescuing shortly and that while he’s focused on saving his mentor, he’ll go back to U.A. and kill everyone who hurt him.

Deku then thinks back to meeting All Might and how his mentor once told him that he has to stop being a crybaby all the time. The narrator explains that he had been forcing himself not to cry to become the perfect pupil, but it’s revealed that the One For All vestige of All Might within Midoriya had suddenly disappeared.

My Hero Academia chapter 402: A Hero’s sacrifice

Nana Shimura as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 402 then saw Deku begin crying while calling out for All Might, as the latter muses on first meeting Deku. He then says the words he couldn’t then by telling Deku that he can be a Hero since he’s always doing his best and never gave up on his dream. He further mentions that he could never give up on his dream of being the Symbol of Peace either, grabbing All For One by the neck with his final armor gauntlet.

All For One then thinks back to Nana Shimura’s final moments, where she sacrificed herself to save All Might. All For One questions why he’s thinking of her death now, calling her a fool of a woman who died by putting ideals first without having the power to back them up. However, he then remembers when she claimed that All Might would be the one to defeat him.

My Hero Academia chapter 402 sees All For One question what All Might will do in the present, as Nana’s words echo her claim that the latter will win because he’s crazier than All For One. In the present, All Might comments on how if All For One dies one more time, he’ll rewind into a kindergartener. With a smile on his face, All Might activates his final explosive move as the issue comes to an end.

My Hero Academia chapter 402: In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 402 is a fantastic entry in the series, which resolves All Might versus All For One in a spectacular way. While fans have agreed that this fight has been one of the best of the final arc so far, this latest installment solidifies how impressive the narrative of their final duel has been.

As such, this sets up the perfect transition into Deku versus Shigaraki, with the former now able to fight without fear of needing to save his mentor (assuming All Might did die from the blast). Unfortunately, with the series on a one-week break, fans will be waiting a little bit before having the opportunity to confirm either All Might’s death or the shift in focus to Deku versus Shigaraki.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.