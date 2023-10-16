Kagurabachi chapter 6: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 6 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #47 on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. After its release, the chapter will be available for global readers in digital format on MangaPlus, Viz Media, and Shueisha's other online platforms.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi manga introduced a new adversary for Chihiro as he continued his search for the stolen enchanted blades. After interrogating the "Cylinder Head" sorcerer, Shiba discovered the whereabouts of the cloud gouger. Since the chapter ended rather tantalizingly, fans are hyped about Kagurabachi chapter 6.

Kagurabachi chapter 6 will likely show Chihiro's battle against a new opponent

Release date, time, and where to read

As mentioned, Kagurabachi chapter 6 will be released in the 47th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans would be pleased to know that there's no official news about the manga going on a break.

As such, manga enthusiasts will be able to read Kagurabachi chapter 6 digitally on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, Shonen Jump+ App, and Viz Media's official site.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 6, according to varying timezones and regions:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, October 22, 3 pm

Central European Time: Sunday, October 22, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 11 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 12 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 12.30 am

A brief recap of Kagurabachi chapter 5

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi started with Chihiro and Shiba returning to Hinao's cafe with Char. Since the little girl was extremely hungry, Chihiro decided to buy something for her to eat and asked Hinao to take care of her in the meantime. However, Char had snuck into Chihiro's car while the latter was in the bathroom.

Apparently, she wanted to have some fresh air since she was cooped up inside a dark place for so long. On the other hand, Shiba asked Chihiro to take it easy and let him take care of the interrogation. He then took the vanquished mysterious sorcerer to an unknown area and asked questions about the mysterious Katana and his boss.

Shiba interrogating the mysterious sorcerer (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, the "Cylinder Head" sorcerer refused to answer, mentioning how both he and Shiba would die if he did. Elsewhere, Chihiro and Char had a mini slice-of-life moment, with the latter trying different dishes to fulfill her hunger. However, the little girl refused to answer when Chihiro asked her about her past.

The dark-haired protagonist then received a phone call from Shiba, who informed him about the Cloud Gouger's whereabouts. Apparently, the Cylinder Head's boss, Genichi Sojo, owned it. Shiba also explained how it was Genichi who was after Char.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The chapter also teased Genichi's appearance, where he was seen torturing one of his men for their failure to tail the little kid. When he learned about the existence of another enchanted blade apart from the six known ones, he decided to take bold measures. The chapter finally ended with Chihiro confronting a new adversary while returning to Hinao's place.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 6

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 5 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 6 has become highly anticipated, given how Takeru Hokazono ended the previous week's issue in a compelling manner. The upcoming chapter will likely focus on Chihiro's battle with the grotesque-looking being that emerged from a spiral. The chapter might also give the fans a clue about Char's background.

