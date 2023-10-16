Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3: Where to start reading the manga before the third cour airs? Explained

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will feature a ton of action as the arc progresses at a steady rate. Episode 392 marked the conclusion of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2. The second installation of the ongoing story arc is called the Separation arc. Fans are extremely eager to pick up the manga and get a headstart before Part 3 releases.

Those who wish to read the contents of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 can do so by starting with chapter 609 of the manga series. All the chapters of Bleach are available on Viz.

This chapter will be adapted when Part 3 makes its debut. In the latest episode of Bleach TYBW, fans witnessed the fight taking place between Yhwach and Ichibe Hyosube. This episode also featured a promotional section that involved Kon, who was last seen in the Soul King’s Palace where Ichigo Kurosaki’s training took place.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers as it breaks down the teaser trailer of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will come out in 2024

Expand Tweet

The official Twitter account of the anime and manga series uploaded a post on September 30, 2023, that announced the release window for Part 3. As per the announcement, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will be released sometime in 2024.

Fans in Japan will be able to watch the broadcast of the latest episodes on Tokyo TV. The exact date has not been revealed at the time of writing. However, the release date should be revealed before the end of this year.

Additionally, Bleach also revealed a teaser trailer, showcasing a few B-rolls from the upcoming cour. The teaser trailer did a great job of not revealing major plot points from the upcoming part.

At the very beginning of it, fans can see a still of Ichibe Hyosube. This is an indication that the upcoming part will continue adapting the fight taking place between Ichibe and Ywach, the main antagonist of the series.

Ten seconds into the trailer, we can see Ichigo Kurosaki, the protagonist of Bleach, and some of his close friends including Chad, Orihime, and Yoruichi to name a few. Following this, we can see Uryu Ishida firing an arrow toward an enemy whose identity is undisclosed.

The trailer also revealed Aizen’s throne, which raised a few eyebrows among the anime-only fans, keeping up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Aizen’s return in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 is something fans are incredibly excited about. His chair and the key to his seals left the fanbase wanting for more.

As stated earlier, if fans wish to get a headstart on the upcoming part, they can do so by reading chapter 609. The contents of the aforementioned chapter will be adapted in episode 393 when the series returns in 2024.

Final thoughts

With Yhwach and Ichibei’s fight on hold, the anticipation for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 has skyrocketed. The anime community is quite happy with Studio Pierrot’s production and its adaptation of the manga.

The upcoming cour will also feature the return of Aizen, whose presence was dearly missed by a sizeable portion of the fanbase. Given the animation quality that was seen in Part 2, fans can expect outstanding work from the animators at Studio Pierrot.

Part 3 will certainly be one of the best seasons of Bleach owing to the plot twists, drama, high-octane action, and the incredible storytelling that Tite Kubo is known for.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.