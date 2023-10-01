Is Bleach TYBW Part 2 over? Status of the series explained

Following the end of Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 13, the anime series released a key visual featuring Ishida Uryu and a teaser trailer for the anime's third part called Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict. Does that mean that Bleach TYBW Part 2 is over? If so, what will happen next?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime features the final story arc of the anime, one that focuses on the conflict between the Shinigami and the Quincy. Yhwach, the Father of the Quincy, has finally woken up after his long slumber. Immediately upon his return, he rallied his subordinates to go after the Shinigami and the Soul King.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Has Bleach TYBW Part 2 ended?

Yhwach as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict teaser (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yes, Bleach TYBW Part 2 anime has ended with the final airing on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The anime aired two episodes on the final day, i.e., episode 12, titled The Master, and episode 13, titled Black.

While fans were hoping for the final episode to adapt more content from the manga, the anime instead ended with a promotional segment, featuring Kon. The character has been missing from the series for a very long time. He was last seen in the anime's first part during Ichigo's training at the Soul King Palace.

Right after the episode ended, as expected, the anime announced the sequel part to the anime, titled Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict.

When will Bleach TYBW Part 3 be released?

Bleach TYBW Part 3 will be released in 2024. The anime announced the same with a key visual and teaser trailer. The key visual featured Ishida Uryu aiming his arrow at his enemy, whose identity wasn't revealed. As for the teaser trailer, it showcased Yhwach and some visuals possibly surrounding the Soul King. However, it did not openly show much about the next part, except for its 2024 release window.

Bleach TYBW Part 1 was released back in the Fall 2022 anime season, following which, Bleach TYBW Part 2 was released in the Summer 2023 anime season. Considering the delay worth two anime seasons between the two parts, fans can expect the same to happen for Bleach TYBW Part 3. Hence, Bleach TYBW Part 3 can be expected to be released in the Spring 2024 anime season.

How many parts will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Ichibē Hyōsube as seen in Bleach TYBW Part 2 anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime is touted to have a total of four parts. The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc spans from chapters 480 to 686 of the manga. That said, the second part of the anime was finished by adapting the manga chapter 609 partially. With over 77 chapters worth of content left, the anime is bound to release at least two more parts.

However, this could change if Studio Pierrot decides to change the series' format for the upcoming anime. However, the possibility for the same is very bleak. Moreover, if there were any huge changes to the series' plan, it might have been announced alongside the key visual and teaser trailer release.

