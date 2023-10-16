The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 3 will be released on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated syndications in Japan. The episode will also be simulcast on various platforms for global fans.

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You saw Rentaro Aijo living his dream with his two girlfriends, Hakari and Karane. However, having two girlfriends at the same time meant a huge problem - Who would be Rentaro's first kiss? As such, the protagonist devised a unique plan.

Since the episode ended in a delightful manner, with Rentaro meeting his next soulmate, fans are excited to see what happens in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 3.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 3 will introduce Rentaro's third soulmate

Release date and time

To reiterate, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 3 is slated to release on October 22, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated networks in Japan. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for streaming internationally after a delay of 30 minutes, at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 10 am

Brazil Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, October 22, 3 pm

Central European Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 7:30 pm

Philippines Time: Sunday, October 22, 10 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 11:30 pm

Where to watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 3?

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 3 can be streamed on Crunchyroll globally.

Additionally, fans can also watch the next episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

A brief recap of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 2

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You (Hyakkano) began with Rentaro Aijo talking to a power pole, describing how happy he was to have two girlfriends in his high school life. Hakari and Karane then joined Rentaro and walked to school together holding hands.

At school, Rentaro shockingly discovered his high school's vice principal assaulting a student with French kisses for running in the corridors. At that moment, Hakari and Karane wondered who would be the first one to kiss Rentaro.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Thus, they decided to compete against each other to steal the first kiss. The episode then saw a flurry of hilarious moments taking place between Aijo and his two girlfriends. Hakari and Karane did their best to convey their true feelings to their boyfriend, who finally understood the situation.

As such, he devised a plan where none of them would know who got the first kiss. However, Aijo's plan failed miserably, leading Hakari and Karane to fight over him.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

In the end, Aijo proposed that they should all kiss at the same time, which they did. Moroever, their three-way kiss even summoned a UFO. The episode finally ended with the protagonist meeting his third soulmate at the school library.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 3?

Aijo's next soulmate, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Considering how the previous installment of the series ended, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 3 will focus on Aijo encountering his third soulmate, whom he meets at the school library.

So, it remains to be seen how Hakari and Karane will react to the entire scenario. Moreover, the next episode is likely to cover the third chapter of the manga.

