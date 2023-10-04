The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 1 is confirmed to premiere on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm on Tokyo MX and its affiliated syndications in Japan. Following its release in Japan, the episode will also be available for streaming on Bilibili Global.

Based on the manga series by Nozawa Yukiko and Rikito Nakamura, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime will follow the story of Rentaro Aijo, and his 100 soulmates. With a nice blend of humor and romance, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 1 promises to be a fascinating start to the series.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 1 will introduce the protagonist, Rentaro Ajio

Release details and where to watch

As mentioned previously, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 1 will be released on October 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST, on Tokyo MX. Other than Tokyo MX, the episode will air on Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, BS11, and other channels at a later hour.

Fans would be happy to know that Muse Communications has secured the digital distribution rights for South and South East Asia. As such, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 1 will be available for streaming on Bilibili Global in selected countries.

Here are the release dates and times for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 1, according to varying time zones and regions:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 6:30 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 8:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 9:30 am

Brazil Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, October 8, 2:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 7 pm

Philippines Time: Sunday, October 8, 9:30 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 11 pm

Cast and staff for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime

The 100 Girlfriends anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Produced by Bibury Animation Studio, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime has announced a stellar cast and crew. The upcoming Fall 2023 anime will be directed by Hikaru Sato while Takashi Aoshima will handle the composition of the series. Akane Yano, leading the creative front, will work on the character designs, while Masanori Tsuchiya will handle the sound direction.

The main cast members for the anime have also been announced:

Wataru Kato as Rentaro Ajio

Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda

Asami Seto as Nano Eiai

Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto

Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono

Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen

Shigeru Chiba as Kamisama

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime?

The narrative sees Rentaro Ajio, a hopeless romantic getting rejected by 100 girls he proposed before starting his high school days. One day, he visits a shrine where he is told by the God of Love that he is destined to meet 100 lovers in high school.

Although Rentaro was slightly skeptical at the beginning, he acknowledged God's words once two of his soulmates confessed to him on the same date. However, there was a small detail that the God of Love forgot to mention to him - if any of Rentaro's soulmates fail to get into a relationship with him, they will die. Thus begins the colorful life of Rentaro Aijo, who has no choice but to find his 100 soulmates.

