Kagurabachi chapter 10: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 10 is set to be released on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #51 on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. Following its release, manga enthusiasts will be able to read the issue in digital format online via Viz Media, MangaPlus, and other affiliated platforms of Shueisha.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw the breathtaking battle between the enchanted blades taking place. Genichi Sojo demonstrated the abilities of his blade, Cloud Gouger, while Chihiro tried his best to counter them using his Enten.

Given how the chapter ended, fans are excited to see how Sojo vs Chihiro's battle ends in Kagurabachi chapter 10.

Kagurabachi chapter 10 is likely to show the conclusion of Chihiro's battle against Sojo

Release date, time, and where to read

As mentioned earlier, Kagurabachi chapter 10 will follow the same schedule as before and will be released in the #50 issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. However, for a vast majority of global audiences, the chapter will be available for reading on November 19, 2023, due to varying time zones.

As of this writing, there are no official reports about the manga going on a break. As such, readers will be able to read Kagurabachi chapter 10 digitally on Shueisha's MangaPlus app, MangaPlus website, Viz Media, and Shonen Jump+ app.

The release timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 10 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 19 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, November 19 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 19 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, November 19 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 19 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, November 19 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Sunday, November 20 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, November 20 12:30 AM

A brief recap of Kagurabachi chapter 9

The chapter titled Enten vs. Cloud Gouger kicked off with Azami and Shiba speculating on Genichi Sojo's real intentions regarding the enchanted blades. The Kamunabi sorcerer felt it was strange for the Mafia Boss to auction off an enchanted blade and put up a bounty at the same time.

Sojo's brazen actions also led Shiba to wonder whether he was baiting the Kamunabi. Azami agreed with Shiba's speculations and mentioned how the Cloud Gouger's possession made Sojo think that he could take on the Kamunabi alone. He also believed that while Chihiro could fight Sojo, it was the precise reason he had to lay low.

A panel from the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Kamunabi sorcerer then explained that in the Imperial War, the enchanted blades had been in their possession. As a result, nobody had seen a battle between enchanted blades. He added that if a battle between such blades were to take place, there would be casualties.

The chapter also focused on Chihiro's fight against Genichi Sojo. A flurry of thoughts crossed the protagonist's mind concerning Sojo's intentions, but he quickly regained his composure after seeing the Cloud Gouger.

Genichi Sojo as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Mafia Boss asked Chihiro where he got an enchanted blade he hadn't heard of. Sensing that Sojo was least bothered about Char, Chihiro quickly escaped the building and took the battle outside. The Mafia Boss followed him outside and demonstrated the Cloud Gouger's abilities.

The chapter then revealed that the enchanted blade, Cloud Gouger, has three powers. Yet Sojo displayed only two of them, i.e., Mei (Thunder) and Yui (Ice). After showcasing the destructive powers, he exclaimed how much he loved Kunishige for forging those blades.

Chihiro using Nishiki (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Contrary to Chihiro's beliefs, Sojo described the blades as "tools for ending lives." To prove his point, he tried projecting lightning (Mei) on the civilians using the Cloud Gouger.

However, Chihiro acted as a lightning rod to absorb the attack, although at the cost of his own stamina. The chapter ended with the protagonist getting ready to strike his opponent using Enten's Nishiki.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 10

Genichi Sojo as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Fans can expect greatness unfolding in Kagurabachi chapter 10. The next issue will most likely bring a conclusion to the Sojo vs. Chihiro battle. There's a huge possibility that Chihiro might lose this round due to the narrative purpose.

It's also possible that the Kamunabi (some other characters apart from Azami) might arrive at his aid. As such, fans can expect a new character's introduction in Kagurabachi chapter 10.

