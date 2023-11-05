Kagurabachi chapter 8: Genichi Sojo kills the daruma-sorcerer and infiltrates Chihiro's hideout

After a splendid chapter the previous week, Kagurabachi chapter 8 didn't disappoint fans in the slightest. The latest issue featured Genichi Sojo as he went about his brutal business, eliminating his henchmen and their families because of their failures.

Additionally, the chapter saw him confronting Chihiro Rokuhira to see the seventh enchanted blade, Enten. The previous chapter of Kagurabachi fascinatingly introduced a new character named Azami, who turned out to be an acquaintance of Chihiro and Shiba.

He told the protagonist and Shiba about the upcoming black market auction, where one of the enchanted Katanas forged by Kunishige was to go up for sale. The seller was none other than Genichi Sojo, the notorious arms dealer from the underground.

Kagurabachi chapter 8 highlights: Sojo arrives as Chihiro faces his worst enemy yet

Kagurabachi chapter 8 was published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 49 on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled Norisaku Madoka: I Will Change, the chapter saw Azami leaving the hideout after reassuring Chihiro about their plan and advising him to take some rest along with Char.

Meanwhile, Shiba thought that the Kamunabi's protection could prevent Genichi Sojo's lackeys from showing up. However, he still advised everyone to keep a low profile for the time being. A panel then showed Char soundly sleeping and dreaming about losing a game of Shiritori.

Char sleeping in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Once Azami had left, Kagurabachi chapter 8 showed a flashback scene featuring Shiba and the Daruma-doll sorcerer. The sorcerer spilled all the secrets that he knew about his boss, and fans also got to know about his true identity. According to the chapter, the sorcerer's name was Norisaku Madoka.

Kagurabachi chapter 8 also unveiled his tragic past, where his own family rejected him because his actions had defamed their name. It was because of Madoka's connection to Sojo's group that his family came to be known as "The Bomb Monster family."

Norisaku Madoka, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, Shiba's words changed his heart, and he looked forward to starting a new life. As such, he called his sister and apologized for everything he had done. The sorcerer begged her sister's forgiveness, promising her that he had renounced being a sorcerer.

When Madoka told his sister that he couldn't reach out to his mother through a phone call, she asked him to meet her the day after. The next day, he arrived near his sister's car only to find her inside brutally stabbed. Before the sorcerer could react, Genichi Sojo's blade penetrated through his gut.

Madoka dies in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 8 then saw Sojo explaining to Madoka that those "deaths" (implying he killed his mother as well) were the cost of him not finishing his work. Furious and dejected, the sorcerer used his daruma-explosion sorcery on himself to try and take down Genichi Sojo with him.

However, his last resort ended up self-destructing him along with his sister, who was only unconscious, as Sojo revealed later. After killing Madoka, Genichi Sojo met the brother of the mental sorcery user from Chapter 6.

Genichi Sojo's traumatic memory (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 8 revealed that the mental-sorcery user's brother possessed a similar sorcery skill. It was implied that he conveyed to Sojo the whereabouts of Chihiro. Instead of rewarding the sorcerer, Genichi Sojo saw it as befitting to kill him.

However, he was momentarily stopped by the mental sorcery powers, which reminded him of a traumatic event from his childhood. A panel in Kagurabachi chapter 8 saw a young Sojo looking upward at a group of men, presumably dead.

Chihiro blocks Sojo's blade (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

After killing the sorcerer, Genichi Sojo arrived at Chihiro and Hinao's hideout. Wasting no time, he jumped into the action and charged at Hinao with his blade. However, the dark-haired protagonist blocked his blade to save Hinao's life.

All the commotion outside had woken Char, who looked petrified seeing Genichi Sojo using the blade, Cloud Gouger. The mafia boss told Chihiro that he had come to him so that they could have a battle with two enchanted blades.

Sojo vs Chihiro, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, the protagonist was furious to see Sojo wielding Cloud Gouger, the blade his father had forged. Even though he knew that his opponent was out of his league, Chihiro unsheathed his blade, Enten, and prepared to face him. Kagurabachi chapter 8 ended with Chihiro telling Sojo that he had no business wielding the Cloud Gouger.

Kagurabachi chapter 8 analysis and conclusion

In Kagurabachi chapter 8, Takeru Hokazono masterfully explored the malicious psyche of Genichi Sojo. His brutal and unforgiving nature was on full display, as he killed not only his lackeys for their failure but also their family members, who had nothing to do with the underworld affairs.

However, the most striking moment of Kagurabachi chapter 8 was the panel showing Sojo's childhood. It's evident that it was one of his deepest traumas that haunted him still. The author might explain more about Sojo's background, including his trauma, in future chapters and fully flesh out his character.

A panel from the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Additionally, the latest chapter finally revealed the much-awaited information regarding the Daruma-doll sorcerer. While he met his end, one could say that he served his purpose in this story. Coming to the art style, Takeru Hokazono had the liberty to flourish in this chapter. The double-spread panels exhibited the author's artistic excellence.

Overall, Kagurabachi chapter 8 has nicely set up Chihiro vs. Genichi Sojo for next week's issue. Fans will finally get to see the powers of Cloud Gouger. While Chihiro is likely to lose, given how Azami mentioned that he wasn't ready, it still remains to be seen how he can put up a fight against Sojo.

