Kagurabachi chapter 8: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 8 will be released in Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #49 on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. Interested readers will be able to read the chapter in digital format on Viz Media, MangaPlus, and other affiliated platforms of Shuiesha online.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi introduced a new character named Azami, who turned out to be one of the sorcerers working for the government. He revealed details about a black market auction that was to be held in a month's time. Interestingly, the prime attraction of the auction was one of the enchanted blades forged by Kunishige Rokuhira.

Kagurabachi chapter 8 is likely to reveal more details about the black market auction

Release date, time, and where to read

As mentioned earlier, Kagurabachi chapter 8 will follow a similar schedule and release in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #49 on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, for most international fans, the chapter will become available on November 5, 2023, due to the difference in time zones.

As of this writing, there's no official information about the Kagurabachi manga going on a break. Interested readers will be delighted to know that Kagurabachi chapter 8 can be read digitally on Shueisha's MangaPlus App, MangaPlus website, Shonen Jump+ App, and Viz Media.

The release timings for Kagurabachi chapter 8 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 5 8 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, November 5 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 5 3 pm Central European Time Sunday, November 5 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 5 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday, November 5 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday, November 6 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday, November 6 12:30 am

A brief recap of Kagurabachi chapter 7

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi kicked off with Chihiro being ambushed by two new enemies. However, a mysterious sorcerer came to his aid and defeated one of the sorcerers with his brute strength. After identifying him as a colonel, the other sorcerer fled the scene.

Later, it was revealed that the person's name was Azami and he was an acquaintance of Rokuhira. Azami belonged to Kamunabi, a group that worked for the government to eliminate potential threats to the nation. The chapter also explained how Shiba once worked for the Kamunabi.

Azami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shuheisha)

Azami told Shiba that the higher-ups at the Kamunabi wanted to talk to him about Chihiro's enchanted blade and Char. The chapter further highlighted that only a handful of people, including Azami, knew about the existence of a seventh enchanted blade.

While it was considered a threat to the nation, Azami didn't tell the Kamunabi because he understood Chihiro's position. That being said, he admonished the protagonist for using the blade in public.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Later, he mentioned how the big shots of the underworld were going to hold an auction after a month's time. One of the six enchanted blades forged by Kunishige Rokuhira, called Shinuchi, was to be sold in the auction. Interestingly, the seller was none other than Genichi Sojo.

Considering how Sojo had both Sinuchi and Cloud Gouger with him, Chihiro speculated that there was a definite connection between him and the Hishaku. The chapter ended with Azami telling both Chihiro and Shiba to prepare themselves for what's to come.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 8

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Given how the previous installment introduced a new character and revealed exciting details concerning the stolen enchanted blades, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Kagurabachi chapter 8.

The next chapter is likely to provide more information about the black market auction and Sojo's stance on it. Additionally, the chapter may contain a few slice-of-life moments between Chihiro and Char.

