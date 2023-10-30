Why did Itachi never tell Sasuke the truth in Naruto? Explained

The intricate and mystifying bond between Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha in the Naruto universe has been one of the crucial aspects of the plot, which left an indelible mark on fans. Despite being the unsung hero for saving Konoha from a greater calamity that headed its way, Itachi became a monster to Sasuke, who eventually harbored a deep animosity toward his elder brother.

After wiping out his entire clan, leaving only his younger brother alive, Itachi deserted the village and never really tried to explain the cause of his act until Sasuke encountered Madara (Obito in disguise) at the Akatsuki hideout. This revelation took place shortly after the Uchiha brothers went toe-to-toe against each other, which resulted in Itachi losing the fight and later succumbing to his death.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for the Naruto series.

Naruto: Itachi kept the truth from Sasuke to ensure his safety

Expand Tweet

With the Uchiha clan inciting a coup against the Konoha in Naruto, Itachi was ordered by Danzo to slaughter every single one of his clanmates, which also included his own family. However, as Obito revealed, Itachi couldn't bring himself to kill his little brother, whom he loved more than anything in the world, even more than his own parents.

After becoming a cold-blooded murderer in his younger brother’s eyes, Itachi deserted the village. Before leaving, he warned Danzo that if he tried to harm Sasuke, he would leak Konoha’s intel to every rival village. If Itachi had revealed the truth to Sasuke, it would have ultimately destroyed everything he aimed to protect, which was Sasuke’s life for the entire Uchiha clan.

Expand Tweet

As a prodigy of the Uchiha clan, Itachi possessed an exceptional ability to evaluate a person’s character swiftly and accurately. He was capable of determining the qualities and intentions of a person, even if he had a brief encounter with them. This was also the reason why he landed Anbu at a pretty young age, unlike others, a feat that still remains unparalleled.

Despite his sharp character judgment skills, Itachi was aware of Danzo’s conniving and ruthless nature. Concerned about his younger brother's safety, Itachi made a deal with Danzo, all the while issuing a warning, given the latter’s reputation for double-crossing.

Additionally, by becoming the villain in his brother’s story, Itachi inadvertently put Sasuke on the path of vengeance to make him realize his true potential, given hatred has always been the reason that drives every Uchiha to develop more powers.

Expand Tweet

Surprisingly, all went according to the plan Itachi laid out until the final act, where he purposely lost to his younger brother to make amends for his crimes. Everyone in the Naruto community is aware of the fact that all Itachi ever wanted after annihilating his entire clan was to die at the hands of his brother.

Even in his final moments, Itachi refrained from telling Sasuke the truth because he didn’t want his younger brother to feel the guilt of killing his elder sibling and sympathize with him for the arduous journey he embarked on.

Although it was impossible to evoke the emotions within Sasuke that he had left behind, Obito managed to make Sasuke realize the difficult choice Itachi had to make. After learning the actual truth, Sasuke ultimately forgave Itachi.

Stay tuned for more Naruto news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.