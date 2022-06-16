Why Itachi didn’t kill Danzo in Naruto?

Itachi Uchiha is one of the most beloved characters in Naruto despite having meager screentime. Although he was born in the Uchiha lineage, instead of accepting the Curse of Hatred, he became the carrier of Will of Fire. Itachi’s death took a heavy toll on all Naruto fans around the world and people are still trying to debate if there could be another way.

He massacred his entire clan and killed his family, leaving just his younger brother Sasuke alive, in a bid to stop another war from taking place. Although he executed this plan singlehandedly, it was never his idea in the first place, as he was ordered by Danzo Shimura. Itachi was a genius and he knew Danzo’s intentions, but there was a reason he followed the latter anyway and didn’t kill him.

Exploring the reason behind why Danzo didn’t get killed by Itachi in Naruto

GAME STFU JAYKE @FriendlySnakes When Danzo tried to save Konoha by making Itachi kill his clan but ended up just making Sasuke wanna destroy Konoha When Danzo tried to save Konoha by making Itachi kill his clan but ended up just making Sasuke wanna destroy Konoha https://t.co/QBtsMmf5M8

Apart from his terrifying and powerful feats, Itachi is known for his patriotism towards Konoha. For him, his duties as a shinobi in Konoha come first, then comes the fidelity to his clan. Itachi became a member of the Anbu on the orders of his father Fugaku Uchiha, who wanted his son to gather intel on Konoha.

However, Itachi became a double agent and told Danzo everything about the Uchiha clan's plans of a coup to overthrow the village government, which will eventually lead to a civil war. Executing his clan and even his entire family was the only way for Itachi, which Danzo agreed upon. But Itachi didn’t want to let anything hurt his little brother, so he begged for the latter’s life.

narutovids_ @KTV73911929 Why didn't Itachi stand up and fight danzo and the third Hokage and the leaf Village he had help shisui could have helped him his dad why did he really kill the clan? Why didn't Itachi stand up and fight danzo and the third Hokage and the leaf Village he had help shisui could have helped him his dad why did he really kill the clan? https://t.co/ACChqxx7dv

Itachi was well aware of Danzo's evilness, as he was the reason why Shisui had to commit suicide in Naruto. If Itachi had killed Danzo, the Third Hokage would not have spared Itachi and it would have eventually sparked a clash between Konoha and the Uchiha. Moreover, after the battle, other countries would have invaded Konoha, taking advantage of its weakened state.

So to prevent all that from happening, Itachi had no choice but to annihilate his clan and his family. Danzo promised Itachi that Sasuke would be safe. However, Danzo later broke the code and sent Sai to eliminate Sasuke. Itachi had every reason to kill Danzo, but it would just increase the risk on his little brother's life and Konoha’s hidden secrets would get unveiled.

J @baanthethief Shisui: "New plan! Since Danzo took one of my eyes, I'm giving the other to you and killing myself."

Itachi: "Let's just kill Danzo and take it back"

Shisui: Shisui: "New plan! Since Danzo took one of my eyes, I'm giving the other to you and killing myself."Itachi: "Let's just kill Danzo and take it back" Shisui: https://t.co/4D4cw1qaZR

Itachi wanted to take the secret to his grave, which is why he didn’t even explain his actions even to his little brother Sasuke until Sasuke confronted him. Itachi’s sacrifice made him the greatest shinobi, who became an unsung hero in Naruto.

Danzo was manipulative and he saw the Uchiha clan as an obstacle, so Itachi was simply doing the former a favor. This was the reason why Danzo didn’t hesitate when he heard Itachi’s plan of wiping out the Uchiha clan. Danzo was involved in many crimes, which most of the people of Konoha were aware of, including the Hiruzen and Sasuke.

Soba🦋 @Xenokd Why didn’t these 2 jump danzo,they could’ve beat tf out of him or even kill him why did they let danzo get away with everything he done,itachi knew danzo took shisuis right eye why didn’t itachi kill danzo or tell the leaf elders? Why didn’t these 2 jump danzo,they could’ve beat tf out of him or even kill him why did they let danzo get away with everything he done,itachi knew danzo took shisuis right eye why didn’t itachi kill danzo or tell the leaf elders? https://t.co/XQUQcsYn9w

If Itachi wanted, he would have eliminated everyone, but he followed the code and was loyal to the village. Since Danzo was a village elder, a position which is respected equally to a Hokage’s, Itachi was bound to the village’s system and never acted out of order.

