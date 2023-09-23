Is the new Naruto anime still coming out? Status of the series, explained

The new Naruto anime saw a lot of hype as it was the main series' comeback to celebrate the original's 20th anniversary, and the animation on display by Studio Pierrot helped with the excitement. Considering the release of the Minato one-shot, the different celebrations for the anniversary, and Boruto's recent comeback, it seemed that the four-episode anime, celebrating the series' best movements, would be the year's crowing achievement for Masashi Kishimoto's manga.

Alas, that proved not to be the case as the new Naruto anime was scheduled to come out on September 3 and now has been delayed, with the people at Pierrot claiming that it is to increase the quality of the product.

As of this writing, there is no certainty about when it is going to come out or if the reasons are quality-related, considering how animation studios work in Japan.

The new Naruto anime and the possible reasons for delays

As mentioned earlier, the new Naruto anime was postponed after it had a release date of September 3, and according to Studio Pierrot, it is because they want to improve the series' quality. This anime, after all, is meant to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original one and they want to deliver a high-quality product, although the reasons can be a bit more complicated than that.

It is no secret that animation studios in Japan are often overworked and pushed to their absolute limits, so it's fair to make theories on whether the same is happening at Studio Pierrot. It has been mentioned in the past that this studio can no longer do running series like they did in the past, which is shown in the way that Black Clover and Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War arc have been handled recently.

Bleach's final arc earned a lot of praise for the animation but has been released in cours, which allows for greater emphasis on the quality of the product. On the other hand, Black Clover was arguably Pierrot's last major running series and has been "frozen" since March of 2021 with no real information on when is the anime going to make a comeback.

What can be expected of the anime

It was already shown in promotional videos that the new Naruto anime isn't going to offer original content or anything of the sorts. Rather, these four episodes are going to cover the peaks of Masashi Kishimoto's manga, adding world-class and modern animation to what is one of the industry's absolute colossus.

Another element worth taking into account is that most of the promotional material seemed to focus on the first part of Naruto. However, there is no clear information about how much these four episodes are going to cover and if it is going to cover the entirety of the series, although that, in theory, should be the most logical direction considering that is celebrating the twenty years of the original anime.

Final thoughts

There is no certainty when the new Naruto anime is going to come out but the excitement is still there and for a good reason. One can hope that Studio Pierrot's modifications can make this anime all the more special and memorable for the fans.

