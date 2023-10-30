Yuri's latest scheme in Spy X Family chapter 89 might be the end for Loid and Yor

With the release of Spy X Family chapter 89, fans saw Yuri Briar concoct a plan to get Loid Forger arrested. He loves his sister and wants her all for himself. However, Yor's marriage to Loid forced Yuri to stand aside. Hence, given his authority, Yuri starts to plan a way to get Loid out of the picture.

Yuri Briar, Yor Forger's younger brother, works at the State Security Service. As part of his job, he was after Twilight to stop WISE from having their way. Unfortunately, during their confrontation, Twilight happened to be disguised as Yuri, leaving the SSS officer unaware of the spy's real identity.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy X Family manga.

Spy X Family chapter 89 sees Yuri Briar planning to separate Loid and Yor

Yuri Briar checking Loid Forger's arm in Spy X Family chapter 86 (Image via Shueisha)

During his confrontation with Twilight, Yuri managed to shoot a bullet at the spy's arm despite the defeat. Following that, when Yuri went to the Forger's house, he noticed that Loid had also hurt his arm as he could not move it with good mobility. This caused Yuri to be suspicious of Loid, believing he was Twilight. Hence, he immediately rolled back Loid's sleeve to check for the gunshot wound.

Unfortunately, he could not find any such evidence and was led to believe that Loid Forger wasn't Twilight. Later, in Spy X Family chapter 89, Yuri was shown to have lost all confidence in his abilities after losing to Twilight as he was trying to overcompensate by risking his life recklessly.

Yuri Briar thinking of framing Loid in Spy x Family chapter 89 (Image via Shueisha)

After being calmed down by one of his colleagues, Yuri started training, which is when Yor arrived at his place to feed him a home-cooked meal. Yuri loved the gesture and started eating the food wholeheartedly when he found out that Loid had made one of the dishes.

Yuri immediately spat out the food, returning to his roots, i.e., to try and keep Yor all to himself. He was disappointed that Loid wasn't Twilight. If the psychiatrist had been the spy, Yuri could have gotten him genuinely executed. However, with Loid being just a psychiatrist, it was a difficult task. That's when Yuri Briar began to brew a plan to frame Loid for some reason to get him arrested.

Yuri Briar, as seen in Spy x Family chapter 89 (Image via Shueisha)

That said, getting Loid arrested could make his sister unhappy. That is something Yuri wants to absolutely avoid. However, from the end of Spy X Family chapter 89, it is difficult to say if Yuri would still go after Loid or if he would prioritize his sister's feelings.

If Yuri goes after Loid Forger in the future, fans could be up for a dramatic story arc that may see the SSS agent go up against the WISE agent. Considering that secret identities are the core of the manga series, the upcoming arc could end up being the most crucial storyline in the series to date.

Any revelations could end up finishing Loid and Yor's marriage arrangement, which could ultimately move the series toward its final arc. It is yet to be seen if Managaka Tatsuya Endo would take this route.

