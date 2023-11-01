Kagurabachi chapter 8 spoilers and raw scans: Sojo's brutality sets up a much-awaited battle

Kagurabachi chapter 8 was expected to reveal exciting information about the black market auction. Instead, the leaked spoilers and the raw scans showed Genichi Sojo's malice, as he brutally ended the lives of his lackeys and their families. Additionally, the chapter nicely sets up one of the much-awaited battles in the manga.

Kagurabachi chapter 8 is officially set to be released on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. The previous installment introduced a new character named Azami in the narrative and explained his connection to Chihiro Rokuhira. Additionally, the chapter teased Genichi Sojo's plans regarding the enchanted blades.

Kagurabachi chapter 8 spoilers show Genichi Sojo confronting Chihiro after mercilessly killing his subordinates

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 8 is titled Madoka Norisaki - I Will Change. The chapter begins with Azami advising Chihiro to stay by Char's side and rest. He also assures the protagonist that they will plan their next moves to deal with the Black Market auction and Sojo.

Shiba speculates that since the Kamunabi group was helping them, it could take a while for Genichi Sojo to track them down. That said, he advises everyone not to go out as much as possible. Char, on the other hand, was fast asleep, dreaming about losing at Shiritori.

The daruma-doll sorcerer, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

After Azami leaves Hinao's place, Kagurabachi chapter 8 shows a flashback scene featuring the Daruma-doll sorcerer and Shiba. The former spills all the secrets to Shiba, and fans get to know his identity as well. According to the unofficial translation, the daruma-doll sorcerer's name is Madoka Norisaku.

The chapter reveals his rough past, where his own family rejected him for defaming them. However, Shiba's words change his heart, and he vows to live a different life. As such, he calls his sister to apologize and tell her he quit being a sorcerer.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The next day, the sorcerer gets into his sister's car only to find her brutally killed. Before he can react, he gets skewered by Genichi Sojo's blade. Kagurabachi chapter 8 spoilers then reveal that Sojo killed Madoka's entire family because he didn't do his job.

After revealing this gruesome fact, the mafia boss kills Madoka and blows up his car. Continuing his murder spree, Sojo targets the brother of the mental sorcerer from chapter 6. However, he possessed the same sorcery skills as his brother.

As such, he momentarily stopped Sojo by making him remember his deepest trauma. Kagurabachi chapter 8 spoilers then show a disturbing panel featuring Sojo in his childhood looking upward at a group of people, presumably dead. However, the sorcerer wasn't able to stop the mafia boss for too long.

After killing the unnamed sorcerer in Kagurabachi chapter 8, Sojo storms his way to where Chihiro and Hinao are staying. He jumps straight to the action and attacks Hinao. However, Chihiro quickly intervenes and blocks his attack. All the commotion outside wakes Char, and she looks petrified to see Sojo.

Shocking the protagonist, the mafia boss, then unsheathes the enchanted blade, Cloud Gouger. He reveals how he came to battle the wielder of an enchanted blade. Chihiro vehemently retorts to Sojo, saying that the Cloud Gouger shouldn't be wielded by him. The chapter ends with Chihiro drawing out his blade to face Genichi Sojo despite knowing his limits.

