One Piece chapter 1097 Raw Scans: First look at a young Dragon as Kuma and Ginny are put in danger

Raw scans for One Piece chapter 1097 are out before the official release of the chapter on November 6, 2023. Fans are excited for this chapter as it will give readers more insight into God Valley and the infamous Native Hunting Competition, which led to the destruction of the village.

However, there is one thing that many readers of the One Piece manga series are excited about, and that is to see what Monkey D. Dragon looked like in his younger days. The raw scans revealed that both Kuma and Ginny were in grave danger.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from One Piece chapter 1097.

One Piece chapter 1097 will likely feature Dragon and Kuma’s first encounter

As per the raw scans, One Piece chapter 1097, titled Ginny, starts with a 17-year-old Kuma interacting with his fellow villagers in South Blue Sorbet Kingdom. Bartholomew Kuma's interactions made it quite clear that he was beloved by the rest of the villagers. 21-year-old Ginny was also loved by the villagers, although it was mainly because she was incredibly beautiful.

At the time, the new king was Beroki, but his rule was not appreciated by the people. He was extremely cut-throat and rude and demanded contributions from his people despite being sick and poor. Rumors surrounding the death of a prison inmate due to starvation spread like wildfire and scared the villagers.

A few years later, Ginny expressed her romantic interest in Kuma and asked him to marry her. However, things didn’t go her way, and he politely declined her. He read an article on the Freedom Fighters, which Monkey D. Dragon was a part of. He looked up to Dragon, and he, too wanted to dedicate his life to saving other people.

The One Piece chapter 1097 scans revealed Kuma having a skirmish with the kingdom’s army for enslaving one of the villagers. It landed him and Ginny in jail. Later, Beroki revealed his intention of cutting the southern section of the kingdom away since they were unable to pay the contribution. According to him, this would help the kingdom flourish.

Just when things seemed bleak, an explosion took place in the heart of the kingdom. Ivankov and Monkey D. Dragon captured the kingdom, which led to the abolishment of slave rule. They managed to free both Ginny and Kuma, after which the formation of the Revolutionary Army took place.

The One Piece chapter 1097 scans revealed Dragon’s true plan. He wanted an army big enough to be scattered throughout countries to change the world. Dragon was once a part of the Marines, and he believed that justice was not prevalent throughout the organization.

Kuma reassured Dragon and said that he would follow him. The panel fast-forwarded to the present and ended on a massive cliffhanger. Dragon will likely be on the receiving end of grave news as he is informed about Ginny’s abduction. Fans want to know what happened to Ginny and are curious to see how the plot would progress.

