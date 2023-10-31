One Piece chapter 1097 spoilers reveal shocking details of Dragon's past

One Piece chapter 1097 is set to release on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, well in advance of this release date, spoilers for the chapter have been leaked by Scotchinformer, confirming a long-standing theory about Dragon's past.

The recent storyline in the Egghead arc has centered on God Valley, a place that was utterly obliterated after a heinous event known as the Native Hunting Competition. It was organized by the World Government, as revealed in the previous chapters. The last chapter illustrated how Kuma, Ginny, and Ivankov, who were present on the island at that time, managed to make their escape.

Given that the manga showed that both Kuma and Ivankov had joined the Revolutionary Army, it was only a matter of time before Dragon, the leader of the revolution, would also have his past revealed.

One Piece chapter 1097 reveals Dragon to be a former Marine

As per the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1097, the upcoming installment will focus on the Sorbet Kingdom. Kuma is known to have become the king of this kingdom later in life, but, at this point in time, the Sorbet Kingdom had a different king who imposed a hefty tax on his citizens in order to pay tribute to the World Government.

However, to reduce the amount of the heavenly tribute, he cleverly divided his kingdom into two parts. One part came under the protection of the state, while the other was cast outside the realm of the law. Kuma was in the outlawed section.

Although One Piece chapter 1097 will be titled Ginny, as per spoilers, the focus will be on Dragon. The Revolutionary Army, under the leadership of Dragon and Ivankov, initiated an attack on the Sorbet Kingdom, ultimately overthrowing the tyrant. At this point, Kuma made the decision to join the Revolutionary Army.

The chapter will then delve into Dragon's past, revealing that he was once a member of the Navy. It is still disputed whether he is Garp's son or whether he married Garp's daughter, but both of them appear to have been disillusioned by their experience in the Navy.

However, Dragon took an extreme step after he departed from the Navy upon realizing the lack of true justice within the organization by starting the Revolutionary Army. Both Kuma and Ginny held positions as commanders in the Revolutionary Army. At the end of the chapter, there will be a twist, as Dragon will receive news that Ginny was kidnapped.

With each new revelation about the world of One Piece, readers have been reminded that this is truly the Final Saga. While this is exciting because secrets that have been kept for decades are finally being revealed, it is also rather poignant since it confirms the story is indeed coming to an end.

