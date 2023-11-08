Kagurabachi chapter 9 spoilers and raw scans: Genichi Sojo demonstrates the Cloud Gouger against Chihiro 

The spoilers and raw scans for Kagurabachi chapter 9 have already arrived online, even though the chapter is scheduled to be released on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. As was expected, the chapter explored the battle between Genichi Sojo versus Chihiro Rokuhira and revealed the Cloud Gouger's abilities.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi illustrated the relentless nature of Genichi Sojo, as he ruthlessly killed his lackeys for failing to do his job. He didn't even spare their family members for that matter. Following that, he infiltrated Chihiro and Hinao's hideout and clashed against the protagonist using the blade, Cloud Gouger.

Kagurabachi chapter 9 spoilers reveal the Cloud Gouger's abilities

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 9, titled Enten vs Cloud Gouger, commences with Azami and Shiba speculating on Genichi Sojo's true intentions regarding the enchanted blades. Azami feels that it is strange for Sojo to auction off a precious blade like Shinuchi and put out a bounty on Char and Chihiro's Katana.

He suspects that Sojo's actions have been far too reckless. Shiba then quickly interjects and asks Azami about the likelihood of the mafia boss attacking the Kamunabi. Given how Sojo possessed Kunishige's Cloud Gouger blade, it wasn't an unlikely scenario.

The conversation then shifts to Chihiro's capabilities as a sorcerer. Azami knew that Chihiro could fight against Sojo. However, it is the exact reason why he had to lay low in the first place. Kagurabachi 9 spoilers then show Azami telling Shiba how in the Seitei War, the Enchanted Blades forged by Kunishige were on their side.

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 2 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

In fact, there was never an instance of the enchanted blade users fighting against each other. The chapter then cuts to a scene featuring a huge crowd forming in front of a building. Azami reveals that the Seitei War's anniversary was held last week. As such, the authorities were holding a special exhibition for people.

The children would arrive at this exhibition and garner admiration for their "Hero" Kunishige Rokuhira. According to Azami, Kunishige and his enchanted blades were hailed as the ones to end the war. Yet, he knew that if the enchanted blades were to clash at the present time, there would be casualties.

Sojo vs Chihiro in Chapter 8 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 9 then shifts the location and focuses on the Chihiro vs. Sojo battle. Several thoughts regarding Sojo's true intentions emerge inside Chihiro's mind. However, he gets overwhelmed once he sees the Cloud Gouger, the very blade his father Kunishige had forged.

Genichi Sojo asks him why he possessed an enchanted blade that he didn't know about. Once Chihiro realized that Sojo hadn't come to take Char away, he decided to take the matter outside. Kagurabachi chapter 9 spoilers reveal that the Cloud Gouger blade has three elements, including ice and thunder.

A panel from the chapter 8 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Genichi Sojo moves up in the air and uses an ice attack at Chihiro. However, the protagonist quickly used Black (Kuro) to slice it and throw his shorter blade at the same time. He then rapidly moves behind Sojo to try to land an attack on him.

However, the mafia boss awkwardly blocks the blow and pushes Chihiro back. The dark-haired protagonist knew that Sojo was a far stronger opponent than him. He also realized that his opponent wasn't breathless after using the blade.

Chihiro's Nishiki in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Since Chihiro already used Nishiki a while back, he wasn't in the perfect condition to demonstrate it once again. At that moment, Sojo tells Chihiro how much he adores Kunishige Rokuhira for making those blades. As an admirer of his work, he even read all the documents related to the enchanted Katana.

Sojo then asks Chihiro in Kagurabachi chapter 9 why he wields the enchanted blade. Reminiscing his father, the protagonist emphatically states that he wields his blade to destroy the evil and save the weak. However, Chihiro's answer doesn't satisfy Sojo, because to him, those weapons were nothing more than the greatest tools for murder.

Sojo then jumps high in Kagurabachi chapter 9 and launches a lightning attack (the second ability of the Cloud Gouger) at the civilians to steal their lives. However, Chihiro quickly intervenes and uses himself as a lighting pole to absorb the attack which, otherwise, could have destroyed everything around their vicinity.

The mafia boss tries to demonstrate the ability one more time but fails. Chihiro tells him that Kuregumo's (Cloud Gouger) "Mei" is a high-output attack that requires 20 seconds to reboot. Kagurabachi chapter 9 ends with the protagonist in a battered and bruised state preparing to launch his special attack, Nishiki.

