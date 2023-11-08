Classroom of the Elite season 3 unveils first PV ahead of January 2024 premiere

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Classroom of the Elite season 3 released its first promotional video. With the teaser, the anime gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the upcoming season. The new season is set to be released in January 2024, however, an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Classroom of the Elite follows the story of Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, a student studying at First Year Class D in Koudo Ikusei Senior High School. The school segregates its students based on their merits, with A being the most favored and D being the least favored. However, as evident, Ayanokouji is quite smart, yet he has chosen to hide his superior intellect and get allotted to Class D for a mysterious reason.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 PV hints at the end of the first year

On Wednesday, November 8, two weeks after the third key visual was released, the anime's official website unveiled the first promotional video for Classroom of the Elite season 3.

While the promotional video does not reveal much information, it does state that it is set to conclude the story of Kiyotaka Ayanokouji's first year in Class D at Koudo Ikusei Senior High School.

Arisu Sakayanagi as seen in the Classroom of the Elite season 3 PV (Image via Lerche)

Additionally, fans can get a glimpse of the upcoming story arc through its visuals. The end of Classroom of the Elite season 2 revealed that the second term had finally come to an end. This meant that the upcoming season is set to focus on the third term.

As fans would know, Koudo Ikusei Senior High School is run based on the student's merits. Hence, there is likely going to be a new task that will challenge the students to work together. Given that new characters can be seen in promotional video, one can expect students from different classes to get teamed up together.

Kikyou Kushida as seen in the Classroom of the Elite season 3 PV (Image via Lerche)

The teaser also shows Ayanokouji to be confronting Class A's Arisu Sakayanagi. Given that Sakayanagi knew about White Room, Ayanokouji may want to extract some information from her.

In addition, fans must remember that Ayanokouji was planning to get Class D promoted to Class C. However, given that he also needed to get Kikyou Kushida expelled from the school, he had predicted that the class would get demoted back to Class D. Thus, Ayankokouji could likely be seen working towards his mission. With this, the first-year storyline will likely conclude with the third season.

