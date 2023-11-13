The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 7: Release date and time

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 7 will be released on November 19, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated syndications. Following its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be globally available for streaming on various platforms after a 30-minute day.

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime saw Rentaro Aijo and his girlfriends (Hakari, Shizuka, Nano, and Karane) having a memorable date at the Water Pool Park. Even though they faced some unforeseen troubles, it was the perfect date they could have hoped for.

The episode was filled with the show's characteristic humor and dramatic moments. Fans are now eagerly waiting for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 7 to release.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 7 will feature Aijo's new soulmate

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 7 release date, time, and where to watch

As mentioned earlier, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 7 is set to release next week, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for the global audience after a delay of 30 minutes at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Japanese Standard Time Sunday, November 19 10:30 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 19 6 am Central Standard Time Sunday, November 19 9 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, November 19 9 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, November 19 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 19 2 pm Central European Time Sunday, November 19 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 19 7:30 pm Philippines Time Sunday, November 19 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, November 19 11:30 pm

Fans who want to stream The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 7 can do so via Crunchyroll. The episode will also be available on Muse Asia's YouTube Channel for free in several countries, including India, Philippines, Vietnam, and others.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 6 recap

Shizuka, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Episode 6 began with Karane visiting a swimwear store to find the perfect swimsuit for the pool date. However, the thought of wearing "cute" swimwear puzzled her as she was insecure about her body. Nonetheless, she decided to buy an outfit she liked, hoping Rentaro would like it too.

On the day of the date, Aijo and his girlfriends arrived at the Water Park, which was full of people. The protagonist was stunned to see his beautiful girlfriends, all looking gorgeous in swimsuits. Only Karane was shy about revealing hers, citing the cold weather as an excuse. She then asked them to enjoy the pool while she stayed by the side.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The pool date turned out to be a memorable one for them. Since Shizuka couldn't swim, she decided to use a swim ring and the whirlpool's strong current kept her spinning. On the other hand, Hakari and Nano's actions led Aijo to faint. The duo had no other option but to use CPR to "revive" him.

Elsewhere, the water current made Shizuka float further away, unbeknownst to the others. Since CPR didn't work, Hakari and Nano decided to ask a "male" lifeguard for help. However, on their way, they encountered trouble from a group of men.

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

In the end, Karane's help got Aijo back on his feet and he rushed towards Hakari and Nano to save them. Rentaro's kindness and heroic stance overwhelmed them both and they passionately kissed him.

After rescuing Hakari and Nano, the protagonist discovered that Shizuka was missing. Since her phone's battery was low, she couldn't reach out to anyone. Shizuka then tried her best to let out a faint scream, which Aijo heard. He quickly identified her location and rushed to save her.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Towards the end of the episode, Aijo confronted Karane, who was still feeling shy about joining the others in the pool. However, the protagonist's words helped Karane get over her insecurities. The episode ended with Aijo and his girlfriends enjoying the end of their pool date in a grand manner.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 7

Rentaro Aijo as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Given how the previous episode covered chapters 8 and 9 of the manga, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 7 is likely to adapt the next two chapters of the title. In other words, fans can expect to be introduced to Aijo's fifth soulmate in the next episode of the show.

