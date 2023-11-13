When does the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode come out? Exact time, explained

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode is going to come out this week on November 16, and fans have a lot to look forward to - the result of Sukuna's exploits against Jogo, Nanami's last stand after the Dagon fight, and Mahito running around unleashed. It is a very important episode and fans expect it to have the kind of quality that MAPPA has delivered thus far.

There is no denying that a lot of people cannot wait for the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode and that's why they are checking when it is scheduled to premiere in their time zone. In that regard, here is all the necessary information about when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 is going to come out and where people can give it a shot.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode.

The exact release date of the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode

Jogo vs. Sukuna on episode 16 (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 is going to come out on November 17 at 12 am in Japan. People can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll, which is the platform currently holding the streaming rights for the series.

When it comes to the specific hour in other countries, here is a list of the release information for different time zones for the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode:

Timezone Release time Pacific Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, November 16 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, November 16 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm, Thursday, November 16 Central European Time 6 pm, Thursday, November 16 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm, Thursday, November 16 Philippine Standard Time 1 am, Friday, November 17 Australia Central Standard Time 2.30 am, Friday, November 17

What to expect from the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 is probably going to have a lot of memorable and tragic moments that fans both expect and dread. On the one hand, this episode is bound to show the first anime presentation of Mahoraga, the legendary Shikigami, as Megumi Fushiguro summons him during the Shibuya Incident arc.

On the other hand, this episode is very likely to show the final moments of Nanami Kento, much to the fandom's sadness. As manga readers know, Nanami barely survived the battle with Dagon and was burnt alive by Jogo, with the former just walking without a clear notion of what is going on.

It's going to be very interesting to see how MAPPA handles Nanami's final thoughts and his inner monologue, especially if they are planning to contrast it with the infamous Mei Mei scene.

Nanami fighting Dagon (Image via MAPPA).

It's worth pointing out that this episode could also show the moment when Ryomen Sukuna kills a lot of people and then decides to give away control of the body to Yuji Itadori. That way, Yuji can witness that his body was the one that killed thousands of people, breaking him emotionally and leading to one of the saddest moments in the entire series.

This is where Mahito arrives and kills Nanami as Yuji Itadori watches, kickstarting the battle between the two of them. Nanami is a fan-favorite, something that is fairly known in the anime community, and his death was very tragic in the manga, so is very likely that the anime is going to be very similar. On the other hand, there is also a lot of hype surrounding the final match between Yuji and Mahito.

Final thoughts

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode could be another memorable moment for this MAPPA anime and, hopefully, it can live up to people's expectations. And now that fans have the specific release dates in different time zones, streaming the episode is going to be all the more easy.

