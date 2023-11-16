Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 is set to be broadcast at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, November 24, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, November 23.

With episode 17 having depicted the Shibuya Incident, the second act of the arc came to a close. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 is expected to feature the chief battle of the Third act. The preview of the episode shows Nanami and Yuji facing Mahito.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 release date and time

Mahoraga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 will be aired in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, November 24, 2023. However, some rumours about Mappa's work structure suggest that the episode might be delayed. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, November 23 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, November 23 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm, Thursday, November 23 Central European Time 6 pm, Thursday, November 23 Indian Standard Time 10.30 pm, Thursday, November 23 Philippine Standard Time 1 am, Friday, November 24 Australia Central Standard Time 2.30 am, Friday, November 24

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 will be broadcast on television via NBS/TBS in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the episode in North America and Europe, while Netflix will make it available in India and other Southeast Asian countries, approximately 2 hours after the Japanese TV broadcast has been completed.

Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. The Episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in India and Thailand. All of these platforms require a paid membership to watch the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 Recap

Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17, titled “Thunderclap, Part 2”, Megumi explained to Shigemo that no Ten Shadows sorcerer has been able to exorcise the strongest Shikigami, Mahoraga. Megumi summons Mahoraga in an exorcism ritual that includes Shigemo, and thus the ritual is rendered null and void.

A flashback shows Satoru telling Megumi how a Gojo family head with Six Eyes and Limitless had fought a Zen'in family head with the Ten Shadows, and they both died. He implied that in time, Megumi would be powerful enough to kill Gojo, but the boy knew it would only be through Mahoraga.

In the present, after being summoned, Mahoraga kills Megumi, who remains in a state of suspended death. Sukuna senses that Megumi is in danger, and comes to save him, understanding quickly that Mahoraga’s power is the ability to adapt to any attack. Sukuna unleashes a Domain that stops just before where Megumi is and exorcizes Mahoraga.

This will later be known as the Shibuya Incident. After Mahoraga is defeated and Megumi is transported to Shoko, Sukuna gives back control to Yuji, who is horrified by the developments. In a post-credit scene, Kento Nanami is seen walking aimlessly, his body half-burned.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18

Episode 15 adapted the entirety of chapters 117 – 119, and the first few pages of chapter 120. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 is expected to cover the rest of chapter 120, and chapters 121 - 124, depicting one of the two major deaths in the Shibuya Incident arc. If Mappa is particularly heartless, then the episode might cover chapter 125 as well, which would feature the second major death.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 is titled “理非 (Rihi)”. From the scenes shown in the precap, the episode would likely focus on Yuji Itadori’s battle against Mahito and his mindset after the Shibuya Massacre. Nanami will also have a role to play in episode 18.

