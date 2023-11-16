Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17: Sukuna defeats Mahoraga by causing the Shibuya Incident

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 (otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 41) has revealed why the Shibuya Arc is so revered amongst manga readers. Not only does the episode contain what is arguably the greatest battle of the series, but it also draws the curtain on the second act of this arc with the Shibuya Massacre or the Shibuya Incident.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 17 continues the slow adaptation pace of recent installments, clearly aiming towards prolonging the battles to include more sakuga. Numerous anime-original shots and hints were included in the episode, and the end came as a shock to even the most prepared of fans.

In the previous episode, Sukuna fought Jogo across Shibuya, finally ending the Cursed Spirit after using a Flame Arrow. He was then accosted by Uraume, who was revealed to be his assistant. Elsewhere, Haruta Shigemo was seen running from a shadow as Megumi lay prone, bleeding.

Disclaimer: The article contains analysis and mention of canon typical violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 shows Sukuna Vs. Megumi’s trump card as Yuji returns to face unimaginable horror

Megumi in in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 17 is titled “Thunderclap, Part 2”.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 17 begins in Dogenzaka, in front of Shibuya 109. Going a little back on the timeline from the previous episode, an injured Megumi is seen walking away from Shigemo while explaining his Cursed Technique.

Megumi explains that every Ten Shadows Technique user begins by getting a pair of Divine dogs at 4-6 years of age. Using these two Shikigami, the User may exorcize more and more Shikigami until they have 10. They can involve other sorcerers in the exorcism process, but that renders the ritual null and void, and the Shikigami remains untamed.

Expand Tweet

Megumi remembers Gojo telling him about the feud between their two clans. Once in the past, the heads of their two clans fought and killed each other. The Gojo Head possessed Six Eyes and Limitless like Satoru, while the Zen'in Clan Head was a Ten Shadows User like Megumi.

Although Gojo implied that Megumi could someday be powerful enough to kill Gojo, the boy knew that the Zen'in Clan Head had used their trump card against Gojo. Steeling his resolve, Megumi begins an exorcism Ritual, including Shigemo, by summoning the one Shikigami whom no Ten Shadows User could tame.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 17: The Divine General Mahoraga

Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

At 11.05 p.m, Megumi summons the strongest of all Shikigami, Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga (Yatsuka-no-Tsurugi Ikaishinshō Makora). He apologizes to Yuji for breaking their promise as Mahoraga kills him. However, Megumi remains in a state of suspended death as the exorcism will continue until Shigemo is dead or Mahoraga is tamed.

Sukuna, who was still talking to Uraume, becomes aware that Megumi is in danger and takes his leave, ordering his assistant to prepare for when he will be free. Upon arriving at Dogenzaka, Sukuna saves Shigemo from Mahoraga and deduces that the only way to save Megumi is to defeat Mahoraga. Since Sukuna is an outsider to this exorcism, his involvement would void the ritual.

Sukuna heals Megumi (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna heals Megumi, claiming he still needs the boy to do something for him. He then fights Mahoraga in what is a seamless series of breathtaking sequences. Sukuna keeps using Dismantle and Cleave, and while Mahoraga keeps getting injured, it soon heals itself and stops getting affected by Dismantle.

Mahoraga reminds Sukuna of Yamata no Orochi, and he quickly deduces that Mahoraga can adapt to any phenomenon. Sukuna muses that if Megumi had brought out Mahoraga at the detention center, it would have defeated Sukuna. However, Mahoraga requires time and exposure to adapt to something, and Sukuna plans to utilize that by employing his Domain.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17: The Shibuya Incident

Expand Tweet

The narration explains that Sukuna’s Slash attack has two different functions: Cleave for people with Cursed Energy and Dismantle for people without. His Domain is a Barrier-less manifestation that can disintegrate anything within a 200-meter radius. It’s an unimaginable materialization of his Cursed technique that no other sorcerer can do.

However, since Megumi can be affected by the Domain, Sukuna limits the radius to 140 meters. The resulting Domain ruthlessly destroys every organic and inorganic matter within that radius, killing every living being in that area. However, Sukuna could not be sure whether Mahoraga adapted to his Slash itself, and he used his Flame Arrow to completely destroy the Shikigami.

Expand Tweet

After the exorcism is voided, Sukuna kills Shigemo and brings Megumi to Shoko Ieri. He realizes that Yuji is fighting back and taunts the boy to take a good look. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 then shows a horrified Yuji slowly remembering and realizing what Sukuna used his body to do.

After sobbing his heart out, the boy resolves to make himself useful so that he wouldn’t be reduced to just a murderer. In a mid-credit scene, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 shows a half-burnt Nanami Kento trudging through the central Shibuya station at 11.14 p.m.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 draws the second act of the Shibuya Incident arc to a close. Megumi, while not dead, is completely out of the game for the rest of the arc. Yuji’s already dangerous savior complex is now teetering on a steep precipice, which will not be helped by the coming events.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 also hints at what’s to come by showing Toge in this episode in what was an anime original scene. Nanami’s appearance at the end of the episode was also a masterstroke and left the audience on edge. Readers can find Episode 18 release details here.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.