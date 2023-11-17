Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Divine General Mahoraga? Megumi's trumpcard, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest episode has finally revealed Mahoraga, who has been teased for quite some time. Megumi Fushiguro had attempted to summon the legendary Shikigami several times across the series but finally did so against Haruta Shigemo since he was weakened and cornered.

The Divine General Mahoraga is one of the fan-favorite elements of the Jujutsu Kaisen world, not only because of its raw strength but also due to the way it fights and adapts to several situations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining the identity and abilities of Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga

The Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga, most commonly known as just Mahoraga, is a last resort Shikigami that is available to the Zen'in Clan. However, because of how strong Mahoraga is, no one in the clan's history has managed to fully control it, making the decision to summon it a borderline suicidal pact.

Megumi Fushiguro had been teasing fans about summoning this Shikigami whenever he was cornered, but he finally did it during his fight with Shigemo in the Shibuya Incident arc. After two grueling fights against Dagon and Toji, Megumi ran out of energy and was willing to give his life away, so he decided to summon Mahoraga with a deal: to kill Shigemo.

However, this was when Sukuna stepped in, saving both Shigemo and Megumi, and decided to defeat Mahoraga since he had plans involving the young Fushiguro. Since Sukuna wasn't part of the deal that Megumi had established with the Shikigami, the latter's defeat made the entire situation void.

Mahoraga's abilities

Mahoraga has one of the most unique abilities in the entirety of the Jujutsu Kaisen series because it can adapt to anything the opponent throws it. As long as it can survive the attack, the wheel above it will begin to turn. Once it is done, it will have adapted to that ability and will be able to nullify it without any problem whatsoever.

This, beyond its immense brute strength, is one of the reasons why Mahoraga is the strongest Shikigami out there. It also explains why the Zen'in Clan, despite being so powerful in their own right, was never able to control this creature.

Along with all of this, Mahoraga is also quite fast and can resist a lot of different attacks. Its core resistance alone is enough to withstand attacks without having to use the wheel.

Mahoraga is certainly one of the most interesting concepts in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and plays a pivotal role in the story further down the line.

