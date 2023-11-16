Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced fans to some remarkably powerful characters during its run, but few stand out as much as Mahoraga. As one of the strongest shikigamis in the series, Mahoraga has been a focal point of speculation and interest, boasting incredible abilities that allow it to adapt to and overcome virtually any opponent.

Mahoraga first appeared in the Shibuya Incident arc as a trump card of Megumi Fushiguro. As a shikigami summoned through Megumi's Ten Shadows technique, Mahoraga is bound to serve him.

However, Mahoraga has never been successfully controlled by a Ten Shadows user due to its wild power. This situation nearly backfired, but it allowed fans to finally witness Mahoraga's capabilities firsthand.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga.

Mahoraga's powers and abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Mahoraga's signature power is its ability to adapt and evolve during battle. This is represented visually by the wheel attached to its head. As Mahoraga fights, the wheel turns, allowing it to analyze techniques used against it and instantly develop countermeasures. It can adapt to all kinds of phenomena, offense, and defense. This gives it an edge against any opponent, no matter how strong they may initially appear.

In addition to its adaptive abilities, Mahoraga possesses tremendous physical strength. Its superior physique allows it to dominate opponents with overpowering physical attacks, as exemplified in its confrontation with Sukuna, where it demonstrated the ability to send this formidable foe flying through multiple buildings with a single punch.

Moreover, it also wields a unique Sword of Extermination in battle. This sword pulsates with positive energy, making it extremely lethal against cursed spirits and curses. However, the sword's properties can be altered by Mahoraga.

Its ability to control the sword's energy type provides another layer of adaptability. This weapon, combined with Mahoraga's physical strength, allows it to unleash devastating attacks.

Battle of Mahoraga against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Mahoraga's abilities were fully unveiled in a battle with Sukuna during the Shibuya Incident arc. This confrontation served as the ultimate test of Mahoraga's powers against the strongest foe in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The battle began when Megumi desperately summoned Mahoraga while being gravely injured by Haruta Shigemo. This initiated an exorcism ritual that forced Mahoraga and Shigemo to fight to the death. Sukuna intervened, rescuing Shigemo so he could battle Mahoraga himself.

Mahoraga initially relied on its Sword of Extermination, which emits positive energy lethal to curses. However, after Sukuna endured a blow, Mahoraga's wheel spun and it adapted, changing the sword to channel cursed energy instead. This allowed it to counter Sukuna's Cleave and Dismantle techniques.

Despite Mahoraga's rapid evolution, Sukuna unleashed his Domain Expansion, bombarding his foe relentlessly before it could adapt again. He then finished off the weakened Mahoraga with a massive fire arrow, incinerating it completely.

Expand Tweet

This intense clash demonstrated the extent of Mahoraga's powers and abilities. Mahoraga proved that it could stand toe-to-toe with the strongest in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. However, the battle also proved that Mahoraga's adaptation has its limits. Given enough time, Mahoraga can likely evolve to counter any curse or technique. However, it cannot instantly adapt to unknown or exotic attacks without exposure.

Against truly overpowered abilities like Sukuna's Domain Expansion, Mahoraga's adaptation speed is outpaced. It takes time for Mahoraga's wheel to spin, leaving openings for opponents to exploit with their full, overwhelming power. Nonetheless, only the strongest of the strong stand any chance of beating Mahoraga before it can adapt.

It's important to note that Mahoraga is still alive, as it was not yet tamed and was summoned as part of the exorcism ritual, indicating that it can be summoned again.

Furthermore, any Shikigami summoned for an exorcism ritual can be summoned multiple times until tamed. Once tamed, if killed by the enemy, it is lost forever, as was the case with Megumi’s Great Serpent when Sukuna killed it. Despite its loss to Sukuna, Mahoraga's evolution ability remains a formidable force, vulnerable only to the most powerful of adversaries.

Mahoraga's role in Sukuna vs Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

In the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, Sukuna, while in Megumi's body, summoned Mahoraga as his ultimate weapon against Gojo. Mahoraga displayed devastating physical strength in its confrontation with Gojo. Later, when Gojo prepared his Hollow Purple, Mahoraga tried to intervene, but Gojo effectively blocked its attempt.

Despite being vaporized by Gojo's Hollow Purple, Mahoraga played a pivotal role for Sukuna that allowed him to ultimately defeat Gojo. In a critical moment during the confrontation, when Mahoraga managed to adapt to Infinity and severed one of Gojo's arms with its slash, it provided Sukuna with crucial insight to devise a counter to Infinity. By targeting the world itself, Sukuna's slash was able to bypass Infinity and cut through Gojo, ending the fight with Gojo's shocking death.

This moment underscores the significance of the power of Mahoraga in the battle, not just as a combatant, but also as a catalyst that enabled Sukuna to find and exploit a critical weakness in Gojo's seemingly impenetrable defense. Mahoraga's role, although brief, proved to be a game-changer, altering the course of the battle and the narrative trajectory of the series.

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, Mahoraga stands out as one of the most unique and powerful shikigamis in Jujutsu Kaisen. Its signature adaptation ability allows it to overcome virtually any obstacle, given time and exposure. Very few characters have the sheer power needed to rapidly overwhelm Mahoraga.

Moreover, Megumi's summoning of Mahoraga was one of the most exciting moments in the series. It established Mahoraga as a key player capable of battling the likes of Sukuna or Gojo.

As the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series continues, the most anticipated and epic encounter between Sukuna and Mahoraga is likely to take place in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode 17. This upcoming battle will showcase the pinnacle of both Sukuna's and Mahoraga's abilities and will be a must-watch for fans of the anime series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.