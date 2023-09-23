Jujutsu Kaisen fans mourn Gojo's death in real-life, and it's surreal

Although Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 is set to be released on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 41, spoilers for the upcoming installment have already revealed a tragic turn of events. One of the most devastating developments imaginable in Jujutsu Kaisen has taken place, as Satoru Gojo has met his end.

The spoilers, which have spread like wildfire, have sparked reactions all around the world. Some fans, for example, have criticized and threatened mangaka Gege Akutami not only for killing Gojo but also for the manner in which his death was carried out. Other fans have reacted differently, such as by mourning him as if he were a real person.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 hits fans hard as they mourn Gojo's death

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, fans were eagerly looking forward to Gojo's victory over Sukuna, but the story, according to spoilers, took an unexpected turn. The chapter begins with Gojo engaging in discussions with characters from his past, Geto and Nanami. During this exchange, Gojo discusses his battle against Sukuna.

As the conversation continues, it becomes increasingly apparent that Gojo may no longer be among the living. He admits that Sukuna's strength exceeds his own and that he cannot allow Sukuna to fight more freely. Then, towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, Gojo's lifeless body is presented, confirming his demise at Sukuna's hands.

In response to Gojo's tragic demise, Jujutsu Kaisen fans in Santiago, Chile, came together to create a poignant memorial. This altar was adorned with sincere notes, touching messages, cutouts from the manga, images from the anime, fan art, and candles.

Gojo's role in Jujutsu Kaisen's worldwide popularity cannot be overstated. There are many who view his story as the most crucial aspect of the series. Perhaps it was for this reason that this immensely powerful sorcerer was despised by his creator, who frequently trashed him on the internet. Nonetheless, readers have the right to choose which characters to love and support.

It is an understatement to say that Gojo's death has shocked people all across the world, and manga readers are heartbroken. After all, in the previous chapter, Gojo heavily injured Sukuna and secured the upper hand. He was the Gojo family's pride and the only person in four hundred years to inherit both the Limitless and the Six Eyes. Fans are now more than anxiously waiting for the upcoming chapter to release in order to verify the authenticity of this twist in the story.

Amid all the outpouring of grief, however, it appears that the altar has not been without controversy, even among Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Reportedly, this memorial was made by converting a train station advertisement for season 2, potentially without the appropriate permissions from authorities. This has led to some embarrassment within the community. In a video circulating on various platforms, a staff member is seen removing the notes and images from the advertisement.

While Gojo's popularity and his untimely death have undoubtedly been heartbreaking, some fans are of the opinion that the intensity of this emotional outpouring for fictional characters is quite excessive. Moreover, if the mangaka were to revive the character, all these intense emotions might become meaningless.

