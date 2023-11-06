The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 6 is set to be released on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 10.30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. Global audiences can watch the episode on various streaming platforms after a 30-minute delay.

The previous episode of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime saw Rentaro Aijo meeting his fourth soulmate, Nano Eiai, at school. As the brightest student in her class, Eiai exuded an elegant aura to mesmerize everyone.

While she didn't initially want to get into a relationship with Aijo, a date with the latter changed her mind. The episode beautifully captured the funny moments from the manga, exploring Aijo and Eiai's chemistry. Fans are now waiting for the release of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 6.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 6 release date and time

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 6 will be released next week, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 10.30 pm JST in Japan. The English-subtitled episode will be globally available after a delay of 30 minutes at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Japanese Standard Time Sunday, November 5 10:30 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 5 6 am Central Standard Time Sunday, November 5 9 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, November 5 9 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, November 5 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 5 2 pm Central European Time Sunday, November 5 3 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 5 7:30 pm Philippines Time Sunday, November 5 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, November 5 11:30 pm

Where to watch

A still from episode 5 (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Anime lovers will like to know that The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 6 can be internationally streamed on the Crunchyroll platform. Additionally, fans residing in the Asian regions, including India, Philippines, Vietnam, and others, can watch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 5 recap

Expand Tweet

The episode began with Rentaro and his girlfriends heading to check their exam results. But since he left his phone on the desk, he had to return to his classroom. That's where he met a white-haired girl named Nano Eiai, who turned out to be his fourth soulmate.

Rentaro realized it as he felt a spark between them, similar to how he felt with Hakari, Karane, and Shizuka. However, Nano Eiai's personality was completely different from the rest of his soulmates. She was an elegant lady with outstanding academic records.

Eiai and Aijo, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

When Aijo asked whether she would like to go and check the results, she felt it was unnecessary. Later, it was revealed that she got the perfect score and ranked first in the class. However, Eiai's distant behavior had Aijo second-guessing whether she was his soulmate.

Yet, a steamy incident at the biology class cleared all the doubts that he had. At home, Eiai faced difficulty concentrating on her studies. The thoughts of Aijo filled her mind, and she eventually realized she was in love with him. While she proposed to him the next day, she didn't want to get into a relationship.

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Eiai surmised that the relationship between teenagers wasn't worth the time, and there was no utility to it. However, Aijo asked her to go on a date with him once, hoping she would change her mind. The date turned out to be quite a fascinating day for the duo.

Eiai realized that the moments she cherished with Aijo were worth keeping. As such, she proposed to him once more and kissed him in public. At the end of the episode, Aijo introduced Eiai to his other girlfriends, who casually accepted the whole scenario. The episode ended with Hakari and others deciding to go to a pool.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 6

Nano Eiai, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Given how the previous episode ended, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 6 will see Rentaro Aijo and his girlfriends going to the pool. If the next installment follows the source material, fans can expect plenty of moments full of side-splitting humor.

The episode will focus on Aijo's new girlfriend, Nano Eiai, who has already become one of the fan-favorite characters in the series with her elegant appearance in the latest installment. Overall, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You episode 6 is sure to captivate fans.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.