Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead confirmed to return on Christmas 2023 with final episodes

On Monday, November 11, 2023, the official website of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead announced that the anime was returning with episodes 10 - 12 on December 25, 2023. The final three episodes are set to act as the season finale all of which will show on Japanese TV networks and streaming websites.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead follows the story of Akira Tendou, a 24-year-old man who was working at an exploitative company. Due to the overwork, he had lost his spirit and couldn't even muster the courage to confess his feelings to a co-worker. That's when his life made a quick turnaround after the whole city started swarming with zombies, helping him to discard his past corporate life.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead set to release the final three episodes on Christmas

Expand Tweet

On Monday, November 6, 2023, the official website and social media platforms of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead announced that the anime was set to make its return on Christmas.

The anime had premiered back during the Summer 2023 anime season and had released only nine episodes, that too, with several delays. Following that, the series announced that it was going on an indefinite hiatus, meaning that the final three episodes were set to be released later.

Shizuka Mikazuki as seen in the anime (Image via BUG FILMS)

However, with the latest announcement, the series announced the return date for the anime, meaning that the fans can finally watch the final three episodes, one after the other.

The episodes, as announced by the anime, are set to first air on MBS/TBS in Japan on December 25. Meanwhile, AT-X is set to air the same episodes on December 28. The repeat broadcast is set to take place on January 3, followed by the entire anime airing on January 6. The broadcast information for Animax will be announced later.

Kenichirou, Akira, Beatrix, and Shizuka as seen in the anime (Image via BUG FILMS)

As for streaming platforms, the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime is set to be made available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. While the announcement did not mention the Muse Asia YouTube channel, it is to be assumed that Muse Communications will also release the episodes due to their license.

Lastly, the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Production Committee thanked the series' fans for their continued support. In addition, they expressed their remorse for any inconvenience caused due to the delay in the episodes' release. With that, they asked the fans to wait until the broadcast continues.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.