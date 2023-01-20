Animax returns to India via Jio TV after 6 years with One Punch Man and other titles

Animax has started streaming in India again, which is very exciting news for so many Indians who were introduced to the world of anime through this channel. Fans have previously watched shows such as Inuyasha, Fullmetal Alchemist, Black Butler, Fairy Tale, and others on this channel.

The primarily English-language anime channel has returned to India after a six-year absence. Though it appears to be in the testing phase, it is now available on Jio TV. It aired in India until 2017, but it had to be discontinued for various reasons. Animax is currently broadcast in South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

How to watch Animax on Jio TV, what is available, and other details explored

Sebastian and Ciel Black Butler, a show hosted on the anime channel (Image via A-1 Pictures)

KC Global Media Asia has expanded the distribution of the Animax channel in India via JioTV. Reliance's JioTV app is easy to use. Simply download it from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and sign in with your Jio number to watch your favorite shows. However, the JioTV app is still unavailable for laptops or PCs.

Although not confirmed, it is expected that fans will soon be able to watch shows such as One Punch Man, Gintama, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Blue Lock, and more. However, it appears that the JioTV app is still testing the channel, as the shows that have aired lacked subtitles or dubbing.

Furthermore, messages indicating the program's return or the channel logo are sometimes not displayed. Hopefully, all of this will be resolved soon.

What is the history of Animax in India, and why did it stop broadcasting?

Blue Lock is also expected to stream (Image via Eight Bit)

On July 5, 2004, the English-language anime channel began airing in India through Sony Pictures Entertainment, with both Hindi and English shows for children and adults. After June 2006, the cable television network's target audience was reduced to late teen and young adult audiences.

Due to low viewership, the channel was unable to pay carriage fees. Tata Sky gave the network one last opportunity in their DTH provision in 2016, but it was also a failed venture. As a result, the anime channel was pulled from Indian television on April 18, 2017.

Sony Pictures Networks later attempted to renew the channel by releasing Animax Asia HD on its digital platform, Sony LIV. However, the audience did not receive this well, and the network's 14-year journey ended on May 8, 2020.

Why Animax might finally succeed in India?

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via J. C. Staff)

There are numerous reasons why the anime channel failed at the time but may now succeed. First and foremost, people misunderstood anime as nothing more than children's cartoons. That perception has shifted over time, as evidenced by the success of films such as One Piece Film: Red in India.

While more Indians were gaining internet access before the pandemic and lockdown, using digital streaming platforms was still uncommon, which could explain the network's failure on a digital platform like Sony Liv. However, there has been an increase in the number of viewers, including Indian anime fans who now flock to Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Muse India.

Furthermore, fans have also launched online campaigns to bring back Animax. So things might finally work out for the network this time.

