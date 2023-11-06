One Piece chapter 1097 gives new meaning to the scene between Zoro and Kuma

One Piece chapter 1097 provided fans with an insight into Kuma's past, revealing his compassionate and benevolent nature. The chapter saw Kuma using his Paw-Paw Fruit powers to heal the poor elderly people of Sorbet Kingdom by removing pain from their bodies and taking it all himself.

The massive bubble of pain endured by Kuma in chapter 1097 is similar in size to Luffy's that Zoro endured in Thriller Bark. This feat from Zoro becomes even more commendable when considering the detrimental impact it had on Kuma, who is a buccaneer and has a stronger endurance than normal human beings.

Zoro's sacrifice for Luffy seems even more commendable following One Piece chapter 1097

In One Piece chapter 1097, we witnessed Kuma's kind-hearted actions as he used his Paw Paw fruit powers to alleviate the pain and suffering of the poor elderly people of the Sorbet Kingdom, bearing it all by himself. Ginny later revealed that this selfless act was carried out by Kuma every week, even though it seriously harmed his health.

In this chapter, Kuma was seen shouldering a pain bubble of the same size as the one Zoro faced in Thriller Bark on behalf of Luffy. The effect the bubble of pain had on Kuma has led to fans further admiring Zoro's sacrifice and dedication to Luffy.

Kuma, being a member of the buccaneers race, possesses greater endurance than ordinary humans. This is why absorbing the pain of the elderly individuals was less harmful to him than Zoro taking on Luffy's pain during Thriller Bark.

Zoro was already at his limits when Kuma gave him the choice to stand in for Luffy and shoulder his pain. He even remarked that, given Zoro's current state, enduring that magnitude of pain would surely kill him. Subsequently, he let Zoro have a little taste of the pain bubble, which almost knocked him out.

Despite the overwhelming odds, Zoro resolutely chose to shoulder Luffy's pain, standing firm in the face of excruciating pain as blood poured from nearly every part of his body. When Sanji finally found Zoro, he was standing in the midst of a blood-soaked area, unyielding and unbroken.

When asked by Sanji what happened, Zoro simply replied, "Nothing happened," a quote which has become an iconic line in One Piece history. The pain he endured was his alone to bear, and he never let Luffy know about his sacrifice. Although covered in mortal wounds, Zoro acted like a true stoic warrior.

Zoro as seen during Thriller Bark in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

It is truly a miracle that Zoro survived Thriller Bark, especially considering how the same level of pain was sufficient to incapacitate Kuma in his prime. Thus, Zoro is undeniably a formidable force in his own right, enduring damage from powerful opponents like Mihawk, Kuma, and Kaido and maintaining his unwavering resolve in the face of pain and adversity.

One Piece chapter 1097 has proved that Zoro's determination, loyalty and pride as a warrior makes him one of the strongest characters in the series. His burning will to live and become the Greatest Swordsman in the World forces him to carry forward and show the world what a true King of Hell can accomplish.

