One Piece chapter 1097 makes Akainu's hatred for this one character clear

One Piece chapter 1097 delved further into Kuma's backstory, offering a detailed account of the events that led to his joining the Revolutionary Army. Despite the chapter being short, it offered a captivating glimpse into Kuma's past life and the kind of person he used to be before losing his memories.

The chapter also unveiled how Ginny was captured by an unexpected enemy. It is speculated that this foe is likely Akainu, and his capture of Ginny might have set the stage for his eventual confrontation with Dragon.

This confrontation may have resulted in Akainu's defeat and subsequently fueled his deep-seated grudge against Dragon and his entire lineage.

One Piece chapter 1097 hints at the underlying cause of Akainu's hatred towards Luffy

One Piece chapter 1097 has left fans with numerous inquiries, the most significant of which revolves around the identity of the unexpected enemy responsible for the capture of Eastern Revolutionary Army Captain Ginny. The fact that this enemy successfully captured Ginny implies a substantial threat to Dragon and his forces.

As a result, considering his enormous power and unyielding sense of justice, it is widely assumed that this adversary is Akainu. It is anticipated by fans that Dragon will make a move to rescue Ginny from Akainu's clutches in the upcoming chapter, providing the first glimpse of the extent of his power.

The past confrontation between Dragon and Akainu could potentially shed light on why Akainu was so determined to eliminate Dragon's son, Monkey D. Luffy, during the Marineford War. It seems that a history between these two characters might be the key reason for Akainu's intense animosity toward Luffy.

While there were many other high-bounty pirates that Akainu could have targeted during the war, his fixation on eliminating Luffy may now be clearer, thanks to the hints provided in One Piece chapter 1097. It was also revealed in the chapter that Dragon used to be a marine, which hints at the possibility that he and Akainu might have been colleagues and even friends at some point.

This could explain why Akainu always referred to Luffy as "Dragon's son" during the war at Marineford. Dragon must have told him about Luffy while they were in the Navy together. However, following their differences in how they perceived the World Government, the two must have drifted apart.

Dragon became the leader of the Revolutionary Army, and Akainu moved up from being a regular soldier to an admiral and finally a fleet admiral. So they went their separate ways in life. This suggests that the only other time they might have met again was when Dragon rescued Ginny from him.

It's likely that Dragon used his abilities to defeat Akainu, leaving him embarrassed and vengeful. This could be the reason why Akainu was so determined to kill Luffy and put an end to Dragon's bloodline.

One thing that is crucial to emphasize is that these are just fan speculations that have emerged following the release of One Piece chapter 1097. Oda might choose to steer the story in a completely different direction. However, it is most likely that the One Piece chapter 1097 will see Dragon clash with Akainu to rescue Ginny.

